Chamber Approves Income Tax Exemption for Retirees with Covid-19 Sequelae | Policy

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (22) a bill that exempts from payment of income tax amounts received as retirement, retirement or pension by those who had serious complications and sequelae as a result of Covid-19. The text goes to the Senate.

According to the proposal, exemption from income tax will be granted after completion of the “specialized medicine”, even if the illness was contracted after retirement, retirement or pension.

The proposal also exempts those affected by Covid’s sequelae from the grace period to obtain social security benefits due to temporary or permanent disability.

Currently, this right is already guaranteed to those who acquired leprosy, blindness, multiple sclerosis and other diseases.

The exemption will also apply to those who have retired, been retired or retired as a result of accidents on the job and for those with occupational disease, active tuberculosis, mental alienation, among other ailments.

The proposal is authored by deputy Wolney Queiroz (PDT-PE). In his opinion, the rapporteur, Deputy André de Paula (PSD-PE), stated that Covid can harm the health of patients for long periods, which justifies the measure.

“The WHO itself recognizes the need for further studies to obtain a real dimension of the consequences of this disease. Currently, the institution indicates that approximately 25% of infected people manifest symptoms for at least a month”, says the report.

The text of the proposal establishes that another matter will regulate “the types, the criteria for the characterization and the conditions for the maintenance of the benefits” foreseen in the project.

The exemption for the IR, if approved by the Senate, will be valid from January 1, 2022. The end of the grace period for the granting of social security benefits for temporary or permanent incapacity will take effect immediately after the sanction of the text.