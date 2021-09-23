Charged on a hearing from Mendonça to the STF, Alcolumbre says he will discuss a date ‘another day’ | Policy

The president of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), was charged this Wednesday (22) by the leader of the government in the House, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), and by senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) to mark the date of the meeting of former minister André Mendonça, appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro for a vacancy in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Alcolumbre, however, responded to the senators evasively and without setting a date. He said he would have the understanding of the meeting in Mendonça “another day”.

André Mendonça was nominated on July 13 by President Jair Bolsonaro to occupy the position of Minister of the Supreme Court in place of Marco Aurélio Mello, who has retired.

The former Minister of Justice and former Attorney General of the Union (AGU) was an indication of the president to meet his evangelical base. Mendonça is a pastor.

STF determines that Alcolumbre provide information about André Mendonça’s hearings

To assume the seat in the Supreme Court, however, the former attorney general of the Union will have to submit to a hearing at the CCJ of the Senate, which must be marked by Alcolumbre.

After the hearing, the nomination still needs to be approved by a majority of votes in the plenary of the House.

Privately, senators claim that Alcolumbre would prefer other names to occupy the position in the STF — in particular that of the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR), Augusto Aras. Parliamentarians also see the way for the name of Humberto Martins, president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

On Tuesday (21), the STF minister Ricardo Lewandowski ordered the president of the CCJ to provide information about the meeting in Mendonça.

Lewandowski analyzes a request by Vieira and Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO) for the STF to determine that the CCJ schedule the hearing. The lawmakers called the Supreme Court and questioned Alcolumbre’s conduct, which resists marking the analysis of the nomination.

At the end of Wednesday’s CCJ session, the government leader made an “appeal” for the date to be set. Bezerra questioned Alcolumbre after the collegiate president forged an agreement with colleagues to postpone the vote on a bill on administrative misconduct.

“Mr. President, as Your Excellency built a decision that united the entire Committee on Constitution and Justice, I did not want to seem inopportune, but I wanted to appeal to this spirit that Your Excellency is possessed today of being able to make an inquiry into the hearing of our minister André Mendonça. Could you define the date for considering the appointment of Minister André Mendonça? This is the appeal I make to him”, asked Bezerra.

In response to the government leader, Alcolumbre did not clarify the date.

“Let’s leave my spirit to this understanding [em relação ao acordo sobre improbidade administrativa]. From other understandings, it will be the next day”, he said.

The subject also became a reason for arguments between Alcolumbre and senator Alessandro Vieira. After questioning the government leader, Vieira asked the president of the CCJ if there is a “republican reason” for not scheduling the meeting in Mendonça.

“You don’t have the ability to take that microphone, senator, and say what your reason is for not scheduling a hearing,” said the Cidadania congressman.

Alcolumbre replied that his “patience is unlimited”. Vieira, then, replied: “I hope the shame is too.”

The president of the CCJ asked for respect and said that Vieira had offended him “for some months now.”

“Your Excellency has been offending this senator for some months, whether in the presidency of the Senate or as a senator of the Republic. I ask Your Excellency to respect a fellow senator. I have never disrespected him,” said Alcolumbre, who also accused Vieira of speaking “sentations of effect” due to a pre-candidacy for the Planalto.

“Don’t worry, I’m going to chair this commission seriously,” concluded Alcolumbre.