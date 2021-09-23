Cheaper Premiere: Globo announces official reduction of up to 25% on streaming prices

Prices on Premiere, Globo’s sports channel, were updated and lowered on pay-per-view. The change in Brasileirão streaming affects both pure service and combos with Globoplay, Amazon Prime Channels, pay TV operators and IPTV services.

The price reduction can be a strategy to get new customers and keep old users in a scenario of decentralization of sports broadcasts. In addition, the company introduced the Globoplay packages with Annual Premiere and Globoplay with Live channels and Annual Premiere.

The Premiere, which previously exhibited practically all the games in the Brasileirão and state, lost rights to several clubs. In addition, it does not hold the transmission of important championships such as Copa América and Libertadores.