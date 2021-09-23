Cheaper Premiere: Globo announces official reduction of up to 25% on streaming prices

Prices on Premiere, Globo’s sports channel, were updated and lowered on pay-per-view. The change in Brasileirão streaming affects both pure service and combos with Globoplay, Amazon Prime Channels, pay TV operators and IPTV services.
The price reduction can be a strategy to get new customers and keep old users in a scenario of decentralization of sports broadcasts. In addition, the company introduced the Globoplay packages with Annual Premiere and Globoplay with Live channels and Annual Premiere.
The Premiere, which previously exhibited practically all the games in the Brasileirão and state, lost rights to several clubs. In addition, it does not hold the transmission of important championships such as Copa América and Libertadores.
In practice, Premiere’s prices are already lower since August, when Globo made a Father’s Day promotion – the station just made the offer official as a standard plan. Here are the plans:
Annual Premiere: in BRL 718.80/year (BRL 59.90/month) per BRL 598.80/year (BRL 49.90/month)
monthly premiere: in BRL 79.90/month per BRL 59.90/month
Globoplay with annual Premiere (did not exist): per BRL 778.80/year (BRL 64.90/month)
Globoplay with monthly Premiere: in BRL 84.90/month per BRL 69.90/month
Globoplay + live channels with annual Premiere (did not exist): per BRL 1,018.80/year (BRL 84.90/month)
Globoplay + live channels with monthly Premiere: in BRL 99.90/month per BRL 89.90/month
The biggest discount was on the Premiere Monthly plan, which had a 25% reduction. The price of Premiere Annual fell 16.6%, while Globoplay with Premiere was 17.6% cheaper. The lowest transfer was related to the combo with Globoplay and live channels, whose monthly fee was reduced by only 10%.
Premiere even offers a 24-hour channel, featuring club highlights and game VTs. Altogether, there are almost a thousand games shown in the year.