China Prepares for Possible Real Estate Bankruptcy

China’s government is asking local officials to prepare for an eventual bankruptcy of Evergrande, a mega real estate developer that has more than $300 billion in debt and is on the brink of bankruptcy.

The information is from the American daily The Wall Street Journal, which cites “official sources close to the discussions”. According to the newspaper, this indicates Beijing’s reluctance to rescue one of the country’s biggest companies.

The Chinese government’s recommendations are for authorities to prepare for a “possible storm”. Local agencies and state-owned companies are said to have been instructed to act only “at the last minute, in case Evergrande fails to manage its business in an orderly manner.”

Bloomberg, on the other hand, claims that Beijing has issued a series of instructions to the developer, calling for priority to complete projects under construction, reimburse individual investors and pay short-term dollar obligations.

Evergrande has a debt of US$ 83.5 million that matures on Thursday (23), but with a 30-day grace period before the declaration of insolvency.

In a statement, the president and founder of the developer, Hui Ka Yan, said it would be an “absolute priority” to help retail investors and that the company “will do its best to resume work and production”.

Evergrande has 1.4 million properties under construction and employs around 200,000 people.