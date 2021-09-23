China says Evergrande must avoid default on company bonds and shares jump 18% in Hong Kong

(Shutterstock)

(Bloomberg) — Financial regulators in Beijing have issued sweeping instructions to China Evergrande: the indebted developer must focus on completing unfinished properties and repaying retail investors, as well as avoiding a short-term default on dollar bonds.

In a recent meeting with Evergrande representatives, regulators said the company should proactively communicate with bondholders to avoid a default, but did not provide more specific guidance, said a person familiar with the matter. The developer has a coupon of US$ 83.5 million that expires on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period for payment to be made.

There is no indication that regulators have offered financial support to Evergrande in repaying the bond, and it is unclear whether authorities believe the company will cause losses to offshore creditors. Authorities are seeking more details on the profile of Evergrande’s bondholders, said the person, who asked not to be named.

While the regulatory guidance offers few clues as to where Evergrande’s step will be, it suggests that China’s government wants to avoid an imminent collapse of the developer, which could shake financial markets and slow economic growth. Any signs that the Beijing government is taking steps to give Evergrande more time to manage its debt problems could calm investors in China and around the world.

With fears of Evergrande collapsing, financing costs for other speculative-grade Chinese developers soared, raising questions about the financial health of some of the country’s smaller banks. Retail investors, property buyers and suppliers protested at Evergrande’s China offices. Markets from Hong Kong to New York were shaken this week amid fears of financial contagion from the world’s most indebted real estate developer.

While the Evergrande crisis can be attributed in part to President Xi Jinping’s campaign to reduce the debt of real estate companies and discourage moral hazard, his government is unlikely to allow a complicated default that could threaten economic and social stability. Large injections of capital into the financial system by the People’s Bank of China in recent days suggest that authorities are already focused on restoring confidence.

Evergrande, China’s central bank, and the country’s financial and housing regulators did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The expectation that Evergrande could avoid the worst-case scenario helped lift the company’s bonds and stocks on Thursday. The developer’s 8.25%-dollar coupon bond maturing in 2022 rose 3.6 cents to 28.9 cents at 4:32 pm local time, still reflecting expectations of a strong reduction, but not as extreme as earlier this week. Shares jumped 18% in Hong Kong, reducing this year’s losses to 82%.

The rally was driven in part by an Evergrande statement on Wednesday that the interest payment on one of its yuan-denominated bonds was “settled through negotiations outside the clearinghouse.” The developer has likely struck a deal with local bondholders to defer payment without it being classified as a default, analysts said.

It’s not clear whether Evergrande could do something similar with its dollar bonds. While some of the notes are held by the company’s founder, billionaire Hui Ka Yan, and partners, lenders also include global investment firms that may be less willing to accept shady payment arrangements.

