China urges local governments to prepare for Evergrande’s eventual collapse

Chinese officials are urging local governments to prepare for the eventual collapse of Evergrande, the Chinese real estate giant facing serious liquidity problems, according to knowledgeable sources, signaling reluctance to bail out the company and in an attempt to avoid spillover effects of its crisis.

The sources characterized the initiative as “preparing for a possible storm,” arguing that local government agencies and state-owned companies were instructed to intervene only as a last resort if Evergrande fails to overcome its difficulties in an orderly manner.

According to the sources, local governments were tasked with preventing turmoil and mitigating contagion effects for property buyers and the economy in general, restricting job cuts, for example, a scenario that becomes increasingly likely as Evergrande’s situation worsens.

Evergrande has a series of bonus payments to honor in the coming weeks, including interest on external bonds that expire this Thursday, 23.

Local governments were also tasked with bringing together groups of accountants and legal experts to examine the finances of Evergrande’s operations in their respective regions, discuss with local developers the possibility of taking on local real estate projects and create teams to monitor any public disturbances and protests, say the sources.

Spokespersons for Evergrande and the Chinese cabinet, known as the State Council, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TOP 3 analyst in short-term profitability shares its exclusive method on the Stock Exchange

Related