China’s central bank turns on money printer and prints billions a day

The Central Bank of China (PBOC) has started printing billions in CNY a day. About 120 billion yuan, or 90 billion reais in the current conversion, has been entered into the banking system through reverse repurchase agreements, reverse repo in English today.

The injection of liquidity, of 60 billion CNY, into the banking system took place through a 7-day reverse buyback. And another 60 billion through a 14-day reverse buyback on Wednesday, at rates of 2.2% and 2.35%, respectively.

However, 30 billion yuan in reverse buybacks are expiring today, resulting in a net injection of 90 billion yuan, equivalent to 74 billion reais.

This is equivalent to what was previously injected over a full week period, with the PBOC adding 120 billion net yuan to the banking system at the end of August.

Since then, printing appears to have accelerated with 90 billion yuan (£74 billion) being added net through 7- and 14-day reverse repurchase agreements on Friday.

On Saturday, he added another 100 billion yuan in liquidity to the banking system, and now on the first business day after China’s autumn break, they’ve added another 120 billion CNY.

The PBOC is therefore printing around R$52 billion to R$105 billion a day amid a growing housing crisis and stock market turmoil.

However, the market seems to have calmed down after this PBOC injection, with bitcoin also posting highs, rising above $42,000 after briefly dropping below $40,000 last night, the world’s largest cryptocurrency also seems having been infected by Evergrande concerns, the currency was previously in the $48,000 range.

Today, the CNY dropped slightly on market opening, from 6.47 to 6.45 against the dollar, but it is still unclear whether the currency could face further devaluation, as several real estate developers in China are in crisis due to their excess debts.