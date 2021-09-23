Chrome 94 is released with feature criticized by Apple and Mozilla

Coming three weeks after the release of the previous version, Chrome 94 began to be made available by Google this Tuesday (21). The updated version of the browser brings a shorter list of new features this time, but there is the presence of a controversial feature, much criticized by Mozilla and Apple.

It’s a new Idle Detection API that modifies the way the browser tracks user activities. It is able to tell the developer when you left Chrome in the background and was interacting with other apps and if the screen was turned off, among other situations.

New Chrome configuration page.Source: Android Police/Reproduction

For those responsible for Firefox, this tool is very invasive, representing a danger to the security and privacy of the Internet user. The team behind Safari has also made similar criticisms of the functionality, which will come enabled by default for developers.

Other new features are “HTTPS-First Mode”, which will try to load all visited pages in the safest default, and improved graphics processing, especially in browser games. There’s also a new sharing menu, shortcuts to Google Drive files and an API that allows developers to schedule tasks with three priority levels.

Changes to the mobile version

For those who use the browser on mobile, Google Chrome 94 brings a greater presence of the Material You design language with new colors, dynamic theme and other details. Options to open tabs in groups and in parallel, blocking anonymous tabs with password and the possibility to open multiple windows at the same time are other additions.

The Android version has also been updated.Source: How-To Geek/Reproduction

The update for Chrome 94 is gradually being made available by the search giant. You can check the version in use on your device by accessing the “Help” option in the menu, and then clicking on “About Google Chrome”.