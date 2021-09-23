City Hall of Ribeirão Preto

Scheduling for vaccination against Covid (2nd DOSE) in people who received the first dose on 07/05 – ASTRAZENECA, will be opened this Thursday, September 23rd



6,700 vacancies will be made available for vaccination which will take place on Friday, September 24th

09/23/2021 10:03 am – Vaccination

Photo: City Hall/CCS

The Municipal Health Department will make available, from 11:30 am this Thursday, September 23, at the Ribeirão Preto City Hall website and by telephones 3977-9441 and 3977-9442, scheduling for the application of the SECOND DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE IN PEOPLE WHO RECEIVED THE FIRST DOSE ASTRAZENECA ON JULY 5, 2021.

ATTENTION

This schedule is exclusive for people who received the first dose of ASTRAZENECA vaccine on July 5th.

For this group, 6,700 places will be made available and vaccination will take place on Friday, September 24, from 8 am, at 36 vaccination posts in health units in Ribeirão Preto.

On the day and time scheduled to receive the vaccine, you will need to have an official document with a photo, CPF, updated proof of address in Ribeirão Preto, the completed Vacivida form, vaccination card for the first dose and the protocol number of the appointment.

bedridden people

People bedridden, from this track age, may receive the vaccine at your own home, through the SAD (Home Care Service). Just get in touch with the nearest health unit or at the SAD itself, by calling 3977-7111.

Service

SECOND DOSE – ASTRAZENECA IN PEOPLE VACCINATED ON 07/05/

Scheduling – Fur City Hall website, starting at 11:30 am on Thursday, September 23, or by calling 3977-9441 and 3977-9442.

Vaccination – Friday, the 24th of September.

Local – In 36 vaccination posts in Ribeirão Preto.