City Hall of Rio das Ostras

Vaccines against Influenza (Influenza) are available at all Health Units, from 8:30 am to 4 pm

The Health Department of Rio das Ostras received, from the State, new doses of the vaccine against Influenza (flu). With this, the Municipality can resume the offer of the vaccine to the general public – people from 6 months of age.

Residents who have not yet been immunized in this year’s Campaign against Influenza can go to health centers to get the vaccine. The service is taking place in all Health units, from 8:30 am to 4 pm, in the units’ vaccination routine.

It is important to highlight that those who took or will receive the 1st or 2nd dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 must respect the interval of 15 days between immunizations.

DOCUMENTATION- Adults must present a photo ID for proof of age met on the calendar.

PLACES – The vaccination campaign against Influenza takes place in the Municipality’s Basic Health Units:

• Family Clinic (ESF) – Anchor;

• Anchor Health Post (ESF);

• Health Center (ESF) Cláudio Ribeiro;

• Jardim Mariléa Health Center;

• Dona Edméia Health Center (ESF) – Nova Esperança;

• Health Post (ESF) Nova Cidade;

• Worker Health Post (ESF);

• Recanto Health Center (ESF);

• Health Center (ESF) Cidade Praiana;

• SAE (COGA building) Cidade Beira Mar;

• North Sea Health Post (ESF);

• Cantagalo Health Center (ESF);

• Rocha Leão Health Center (ESF).

CAMPAIGN – The Influenza Vaccination Campaign began in May this year. Priority audiences were the first to be immunized. The flu vaccine was aimed first at the elderly, health professionals, pregnant women, postpartum women, children between 6 months and 6 years old and teachers from public and private schools.

Then, other priority groups were vaccinated, including people with comorbidities, people with permanent disabilities, transport workers and members of the Security and Rescue Forces.

As is the case every year, after the completion of the immunization of priority groups in the Campaign against Influenza, vaccines are offered to the general public.