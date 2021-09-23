Clover shows 100% effectiveness against severe cases of Covid, says researcher

After the conclusion of phase 3 of the tests with the Clover vaccine — developed by the manufacturer Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceutical — the physician Sue Ann Costa Clemens, a professor at the University of Oxford and coordinator of the tests in Brazil, informed the CNN that the immunizing agent showed 100% efficacy for severe cases of the disease, thus preventing deaths.

The result for the variants that evolve into the more severe Covid-19 frames is also 100%, including the Gama and Delta, which are more circulated in Brazil.

For mild to moderate cases against any variant – when it does not require hospitalization – the effectiveness was 83%.

The study considered the effectiveness of the immunizing agent, through the amount of antibodies in the blood, taking into account whether these antibodies are functional, that is, they protect themselves, and cellular immunity, reaffirming greater protection and greater immunological memory.

THE CNN, the Chinese manufacturer said it is filing applications for registration of the immunizing agent in China, the European Union and the World Health Organization (WHO).

In Brazil, negotiations with Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for the submission of the results of the clinical study have already started. Physician Sue Ann, who is part of the scientific committee of the immunizing agent, foresees a meeting as early as next week to present the information to the agency for the regulatory process.

“This is a vaccine that shows efficacy in all cases that were sequenced, in addition to having already proven efficacy in both seronegative and seropositive people, who had already been previously infected. It is also important to highlight that, during the studies, in all cases sequenced, none of the original strain was detected. This shows the world that the original strain is almost non-existent and has been replaced by variants”, explained the researcher.

new searches

The Clover research began in March 2021 and was tested on more than 30,000 adult and senior volunteers in the Philippines, Brazil, Colombia, South Africa and Belgium. The cycle with immunizing agent also provides for two doses, and the vaccine must be stored between 2 and 8ºC.

While waiting for authorization from Organs competent bodies to start immunization — after analyzing all the documentation and the results presented — the researchers are already conducting another research: a Clover study with volunteer adolescents aged 12 to 18 in other countries.

In Brazil, the study has not yet started, but the doctor Sue Ann informed that the idea is to bring it here as well.

The manufacturer also intends to submit to Anvisa a request for authorization to conduct a study in Brazil on the booster dose (or third dose). The objective will be to apply Clover at different concentrations to define the best amount of reinforcement.