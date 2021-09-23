Company deactivates ‘gato’ energy in concert hall in the south of Natal – 22/09/2021 – News

A clandestine power connection was deactivated this Wednesday afternoon (22) in a concert hall in the Ponta Negra neighborhood, in the south of Natal. Technical teams from Neonergia Cosern had the support of the Civil Police to identify and disable the ‘cat’ in the establishment. According to the Company, the irregularity was verified with the identification of fraud in the meter.

The energy cat is a crime provided for in article 155 of the Penal Code and the sentence for the person responsible for the fraud can reach eight years of imprisonment. In addition to being a crime, it represents a risk of death for those who do it and those who are close to it. The person in charge of the place was taken by the police to testify.

Action

In the first half of 2021 alone, Neonergia Cosern identified 2,354 irregularities between fraud and measurement defects, practices that led to the arrests of six people across Rio Grande do Norte. With this, 12.5 million kWh were ‘recovered’, a volume that would be enough to supply, for a month, a municipality the size of São Gonçalo do Amarante, in the metropolitan region of Natal, for example.

Among the cases with the greatest repercussion in the first half, the Company deactivated 40 clandestine power connections at Ceasa, in Natal, and fined for the second time in less than six months an amusement park that used electricity clandestinely in Parnamirim, jeopardizing the safety of patrons.