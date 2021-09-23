CONCERNING: After eating pacu, man feels pain, fever, loses his voice and stops walking

Vanessa Maria Ebraim Dos Santos, 55-year-old daughter of patient Valdir Rufino dos Santos, admitted to the Santarém Municipal Hospital (HMS) with suspected black urine disease, reported that her father’s symptoms began after consuming pacu fish. The case took place in Pará (PA).

Valdir ate the fish alone and about an hour later he experienced severe muscle pain, pain in the chest, back of the neck, fever, leg cramps and stomach pain. The fish was purchased by Valdir at a local fish fair in the city, located in the Prainha neighborhood.

He sought medical attention the morning after eating the fish.

“He’s very active, doesn’t have any illnesses and doesn’t usually complain, so he stayed up all night. The next morning, Friday, the symptoms became unbearable, his legs failed, he could not speak or walk properly”, reported the daughter.

According to Vanessa, her father’s urine was “totally dark” when he was admitted to the health unit. “Today he has already had an improvement, but he is still waiting for further tests here at the Hospital”, reported.

The patient was admitted to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) 24 hours a day, where he underwent an evaluation. After being found out that it was a suspected case of Haff Syndrome, he was transferred to the Municipal Hospital of Santarém, where he remains hospitalized.