Conmebol releases images of reform in the Centenary for the finals of Libertadores and Sudamericana | international football

Conmebol released new images of the renovation of the Centenario stadium, in Montevideo, which will host the Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores finals this year. The mythical stage is undergoing extensive overhaul, with a new lawn and new reflectors, as well as repairs to the stands, press tribunes and changing rooms.
It is the biggest reform that the Centenary has undergone since its foundation in 1930, when it was built for the first World Cup. Even the turf had never undergone a major change like the one promoted for the 2021 continental decisions.
Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, is undergoing renovation to host the finals of the Libertadores and the Sul-Americana — Photo: Divulgação/Conmebol
A new drainage system will be implemented. Reflectors, with state-of-the-art LED lamps, are being installed. The renovation is being paid for by Conmebol, which did not inform the cost of the works.
Montevideo was not on the previous list of cities that competed to host the Libertadores and Sudamericana finals. However, the scenario changed after the Uruguayan government intervened in the negotiation between Conmebol and the Chinese laboratory Sinovac to receive vaccines against Covid-19. The South American entity received 50,000 immunization agents and distributed them among its members before the Copa America.
The South American final will be on November 20th, and the Libertadores decision will take place a week later, on the 27th, both at the stadium in the Uruguayan capital.
A new lawn is being planted at the Centenário Stadium for the Libertadores and Sudamericana finals — Photo: Divulgação/Conmebol
Centenario Stadium will receive new reflectors. Bleachers, changing rooms and press tribunes will also be remodeled — Photo: Divulgação/Conmebol