Consultants indicate space of R$21 billion for Auxílio Brasil

Chamber Consultants pointed out a way out for the payment of R$ 89.1 billion in court orders (debts to be paid by the Union after a final court decision) with less impact on public accounts and without breaking the spending ceiling, the constitutional rule that limits expenditure growth.







Economy Minister Paulo Guedes attends ceremony at Planalto Palace in Brasília 09/02/2021 REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo: Reuters

In a technical note prepared at the request of the 2022 Budget rapporteur, deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), to which the state had access, the consultants show that it is possible to expand a fiscal space of at least R$ 21.1 billion with three measures to guarantee the new Bolsa Família program, called Auxílio Brasil.

The first measure provides for the same treatment given today to Fundeb (fund aimed at education) to the precatoria that states and municipalities have to receive from the Union regarding decisions involving Fundef. When the ceiling was created, Fundef was no longer in force. It was replaced and absorbed by Fundeb, whose expenses are excluded from the ceiling.

In the 2022 Budget, state and municipal court orders related to Fundef add up to R$ 17.6 billion. The majority – R$ 16.2 billion – is from state bonds. Until 2029, the impact of this measure is estimated at R$ 34.4 billion.

The expense for the payment of these court orders would therefore be excluded from the expenditure ceiling.

In a second measure, the consultants calculate that it is also possible to obtain savings of R$ 1.52 billion in 2022 with the change in the index of precatório. Today, the correction is made by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the country’s official inflation, plus 6% and would be replaced by the Selic, the basic interest rate. The consultants’ assessment is that the current index burdens the Union, even surpassing the profitability of federal government bonds indexed to the IPCA.

According to the calculations of consultants at the Chamber, the exchange of indexes until 2029 can guarantee savings of R$ 76.87 billion. This measure is included in the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) for installment payment of precatório sent by the government to Congress.

This PEC also allows the meeting of accounts between the Union, States and municipalities. According to the consultants’ calculations, it is possible to bring together accounts of around R$ 2 billion in court orders that are not related to Fundef, ensuring an additional reduction in expenses – this would be the third measure.

This adjustment allows, for example, regional governments that have court orders to amortize debts in contracts with the Union and offset installments, due or not yet due, in tax installments.

In the negotiations being discussed between the government and political leaders to find a way out of the precatório, the idea is to take advantage of this PEC to make the necessary changes and make a set of measures for 2022 with rules for the future.

Another PEC, by deputy Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), removes the court orders from the spending ceiling, with an impact calculated by consultants of the Chamber of R$ 48.1 billion in 2022. Ramos, however, has pointed out that his PEC would open a space of R$20 billion.

The proposal of the National Council of Justice (CNJ), built by the minister of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) Bruno Dantas with the support of the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, would open a fiscal space in 2022 of R $50.1 billion, by the consultancy’s calculations. This proposal sets an annual payment limit for court-ordered expenses, which is left in a queue the following year. As revealed by Estadão, one of the alternatives is for the proposed text to be included in a PEC.

The split PEC prepared by the team of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, would open a space of R$ 36.79 billion.

But both the government’s PEC and the CNJ’s solution do not guarantee payment in cash of the court orders, which should lead to the judicialization of the matter.

Compensation

After criticism of the increase in the Tax on Financial Transactions (IOF) to fund the new Bolsa Família, the Chamber’s consultants presented a solution for financing the program in 2022, in case the project that amends the Income Tax (IR) did not pass the Senate. The government pointed out the collection of the return of the taxation of profits and dividends, included in the project, as a source of financing for Auxílio Brasil, but the project faces resistance. Compensation is a requirement of the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) when permanent mandatory expenses are created for a period exceeding two years.

In the opinion of the consultants, so that the expense necessary for Auxílio Brasil is not considered to be of a continuous nature, one possibility is to establish the need to renew the program after two years. The creation of permanent and ongoing expenses without compensation was not allowed even during the pandemic.

In the 2022 Budget project, Auxílio Brasil was budgeted at R$ 34.7 billion, resources that are not enough to raise the benefit to R$ 300, as the government wants. At least another R$20 billion would be needed to guarantee this amount.

In the technical note, the consultants warn that the significant growth in expenditure on court rulings in recent years affects the possibility of maintaining or expanding public investments and social programs.

“Whatever the path adopted, the eventual exclusion of court orders from the ceiling, from the point of view of the perception of fiscal stability, must necessarily be accompanied by safeguards related to the prevention and containment of fiscal risks”, warn the consultants. They claim that the solution found needs to strengthen the Union’s legal defense and ensure the adoption of other measures in conjunction with the Judiciary to contain the advance of these expenses.

The understanding of the six consultants who signed the technical note is that the mere postponement of payments, in isolation, does not extinguish the debt and is not compatible with the path of fiscal stability. Another problem pointed out by them is that the payment in installments of court orders can lead to an increase in interest expenses due to the perception of fiscal risk.

Political leaders in Congress and the government want to build an agreement this week on the problem of precatories that will make the approval of the PEC viable.