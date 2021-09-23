Consumer Defense Institute asks for intervention at Prevent

× Photo: Robson Negrinni/The Antagonist

O Consumer Protection Institute (Idec) questions in court complaints of coercion made by doctors and the lack of measures by Prevent Senior to inform users about the risks of using the ‘covid kit’, says Extra.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Consumer Defense NGO made a series of extrajudicial notifications sent to the operator. The documents, which are confidential, are in possession of the CPI of Covid-19 in the Senate and helped to instruct an inquiry by the Public Ministry of São Paulo on the prescription of early treatment even for patients without a positive test for the disease.”

According to a survey carried out by Idec with the National Research Ethics Commission, which registers requests for clinical trials submitted, Prevent Senior has proposed 23 studies on Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Some of this research analyzed the performance of stem cells, açaí palm extract and even food supplements for muscle mass gain (‘Whey Protein’). At least three proposed to test the effectiveness of drugs used in the so-called “early treatment”.

One of the surveys, which ended up being interrupted, was released by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, as an example of the successful use of hydroxychloroquine. After that, the company withheld from its users the suspension of the clinical trial, which would violate the Consumer Defense Code and the right to information.

“The company disclosed the results of unfinished and suspended studies, carrying out communication without scientific support, in disagreement with the rules and principles for this type of procedure”, says the Idec.