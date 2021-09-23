Corinthians congratulates Ronaldo Fenmeno on his 45th birthday; see publication

This Wednesday, one of the greatest players in world football and Corinthians idol turns 45 years old. It is Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, better known as Ronaldo Fenômeno.

“Congratulations, Phenomenon. Ronaldo is turning 45 this Wednesday”, congratulated the club alvinegro on its social networks – check out the publication below.

The striker was formed in the youth categories of São Cristóvão and revealed by Cruzeiro. In international football, he played for PSV, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Milan. After traveling the world, he arrived at Timão in December 2008 and was welcomed by a huge party of Corinthians fans.

It didn’t have an easy start at the São Paulo club, as it came from numerous injuries and surgeries. Therefore, he spent the first months of 2009 undergoing intense treatment and a project to recover his physical condition. His debut was in March, in a game against Itumbiara, for the Copa do Brasil.

Phenomeno played 69 games with the Alvinegra shirt and scored 35 goals, being the first of them in a derby against Palmeiras. Furthermore, it won the 2009 Paulistão and the Copa do Brasil in the same year. He announced his retirement as a soccer player in 2011 and continued as a fan of Timon, after all, in his own presentation he said “he’s one more madman for the bunch of madmen”.

Check out the Corinthians publication

Play/Twitter

See more at: Corinthians idols and Former Corinthians players.