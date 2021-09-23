Corinthians debt for Jonathas increases by more than 90%; justice determines block

Corinthians’ debt with striker Jonathas, which was R$ 1,800,000.00 in January 2019, increased 94.4% in just two years and eight months and, at the moment, it is in BRL 3,546,619.75.

The amount is the sum of the amount already blocked from the club’s current accounts (BRL 700,161.94) and the recent blocking authorized by judge Rubens Pedreiro Lopes in the club’s accounts, of BRL 2,846,457.81.

The figures above appear in the lawsuit filed by Jonathas at the 4th Civil Court, in Tatuapé, East Side of São Paulo. The portal My Timon had access to the process, which will follow its rite in court until there is an agreement between the parties or total blocking of the value in the club’s current accounts.

The Origin and Explosion of Debt

The attacker went to court last year in search of the remaining balance of image rights while he was on loan for seven months to Corinthians (June 2018 to January 2019), plus interest.

In January 2019, when it was returned to Hannover, the parties signed a dissolution in the amount of BRL 1,800,000.00. The amount was to be paid as follows: R$900 thousand on March 10, 2019 and five installments of R$180 thousand (April, May, June, July and August 2019).

The amount was not paid by Corinthians and the parties returned to talk. In a second agreement, Timon would pay BRL 1,915,000.00 – already with interest -, in ten installments of R$ 191.5 thousand. Again, no amount was paid.

With the delay of three installments, then, the player chose to take the case to court in an attempt to collect the money. With the fines and interest applied, the debt amount became BRL 2,019,998.35 in June 2020.

In November 2020, with more interest, the value jumped to BRL 2,557,973.26. With the insertion of more interest, the amount went to BRL 2,954,961.07 in December 2020. With new interest, the value jumped to R$3,437,453.82 in June 2021.

At this moment, with the insertion of more interest, the figure was changed to BRL 3,546,619.75 (R$700,161.94 of which has already been amortized).

The weak passage for Corinthians

Jonathas arrived at Corinthians in June 2018, on loan from Hannover, Germany, to be the solution for the Alvinegro attack. The performance, however, was much lower than expected and the player left the club with only nine matches and one goal. Currently 32 years old, Jonathas is at Odisha Football Club, India.

