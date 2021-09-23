Corinthians does tactical training in the penultimate activity before Drbi; leaders observe work

Corinthians returned to CT Joaquim Grava this Thursday morning to carry out the penultimate training session before this Saturday’s Derby, at 7 pm, at the Neo Química Arena for the Brasileirão.

The club’s advisors reported that, just like last Wednesday, midfielder Adson also participated in the full training this morning. The activity was also observed by the president Duilio Monteiro Alves and by the football director, Roberto de Andrade.

Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

After the warm-up, the team from Alvinegro performed a tactical positional activity in a reduced field and, later, there was still a defensive set pieces training with the team.

After regular training, Corinthians players performed additional work with the support of assistants Alex Meschini and Doriva. Among the works were submissions, free kicks, penalties and specific exercises for defenders.

Corinthians returns to CT Joaquim Grava on Friday morning to finish preparing for the derby against Palmeiras. Afterwards, the forecast is that the athletes will have a Sunday off.

See more at: Corinthians Training, CT Joaquim Grava, Drbi, Dulio Monteiro Alves, Roberto de Andrade and Campeonato Brasileiro.