Corinthians faces Cear for the Brazilian of Aspirants; combination of results can give vacancy

Corinthians will take to the field this Thursday for the sixth and final round of the second phase of the Campeonato Brasileiro de Aspirantes. Out of the house, at 3pm. the team visits Ceará and depends on a combination of results to qualify for the semifinals.

In third place in Group A, Timãozinho won only once in the second phase and drew all four other games. Danilo’s team has seven points and is behind Ceará, which is the leader with ten, and Grêmio, which has eight. The group’s lantern is Figueirense, who only adds one point. Only the top two qualify for the next phase.

Therefore, to advance, Corinthians needs beat Ceará and hope that the Guild lose or draw against Figueirense. The two matches take place simultaneously. It is worth remembering that, in the first match, Grêmio thrashed Figueirense by 9-0.

And for you, the fan, to know everything about the match, the My Timon detailed the confrontation below. Check out!

lineup

Coach Danilo will again be able to count on right-back Igor Formiga, who served a red card suspension in the last round. With that, Corinthians must go to the field with maximum strength: William; Igor Formiga, Léo Santos, Gabriel Araújo and Willian; Warian, Gabriel Fernandes, Thiaguinho, Rafael Bilu and Richard; Matheus Matthias.

Arbitration

The referee chosen by the CBF to referee this afternoon’s match is José Denis Garces Lima. He will be assisted by Wesley Rodrigues Miguel and Jose Moracy de Sousa e Silva.

How to watch?

The match will have closed gates for the fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As it has been since the beginning of the competition, the game will be broadcast on the internet, on the platform Elevensports.com.

