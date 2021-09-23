Corinthians grows in the second half and seeks a draw against Palmeiras for the Female Paulista

Corinthians visited Palmeiras this Wednesday afternoon for the first Derby of the Paulistão Female. At Allianz Parque, the match ended in a 1-1 draw – the Corinthians goal was scored by Adriana.

Palmeiras opened the scoreboard in the first half and managed to keep the advantage for a long time. In the second stage, however, the opposing team gave up playing at times and Timão grew, seeking a draw with Adriana.

As a result, Corinthians resumes the leadership of the competition. Santos had taken the lead with the victory against Ferroviária, but now the teams have the same 16 points, but Timão takes the better of the goal difference (there are 16 against 11).

Now it’s final! – Corinthians returns to the field next Sunday, when it decides the Brazilian Women’s title. The team from Alvinegra faces Palmeiras again, now at Neo Química Arena, at 9 pm.

lineup

Coach Arthur Elias spared some of the athletes who returned from the squad and some others with an eye on Sunday’s grand final. With that, the team went to the field with Kemelli, Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Sparrow, Juliete, Diany, Gabi Zanotti, Gabi Portilho, Bianca Gomes, Jhneiffer and Adriana.

My Timon

The game

First time

Corinthians started the match pressing Palmeiras and came very close to the first goal after just three minutes. Juliete got a good pass to Adriana at speed, the shirt 16 invaded the area, went to the end line, left the marker on the ground and touched to Diany at the entrance to the area. Shirt 8 finished high, but the ball passed close and went over the end line.

The hosts tried their first finish shortly after at speed after Timão’s mistake in attack, but Rafa Andrade’s pass went straight through the end line. Around ten minutes, the Palmeiras had another good opportunity on the right with Maria, but the cross passed through everyone and came into possession for Corinthians.

Alvinegra team again tried to score with Adriana in a long shot, but the ball went out. Despite Corinthians pressure, Palmeiras opened the scoring. Chú played on the right and crossed in the Corinthians area, the ball passed through Kemelli and found defender Gi Campiolo, who tried to ward off the danger and put it against his own net.

Corinthians came close to a draw in two consecutive bids. In the first, in a corner kick, Bianca raised the ball in the area, Gi Campiolo deflected it and the defense partially pushed it away. The leftover was from Gabi Zanotti on the edge of the area, but the finish on shirt 10 was also blocked. Bianca and Chu fought for her, but the ball went out in another corner.

The charge this time was rehearsed and Bianca played short with Gabi Portilho. She won the marker and put it on Sparrow’s head, who dodged it out. Five minutes later, the alvinegra team returned to create with danger. Bianca received a good pass through the middle, invaded the area and touched low cross, but Taty Amaro managed the deflection and the ball scraped the crossbar on the outside.

The following minutes were of exchanges of passes between the two teams and quick arrivals on the attack by both sides, but without danger. Unsurprisingly, the referee whistled the end of the first half.

Second time

The first arrival of the second half was from Palmeiras, again at speed. Julia Bianchi commanded the move from the right and managed a cross at the entrance to the area, but Duda took it first and sent it over the goal.

Corinthians had their first chance of danger with ten minutes, when Diany managed to get a good cross for Bianca, but the 77 shirt sent the ball over the goal. Shortly thereafter, Arthur Elias made the first two changes to Timão and put Vic Albuquerque and Cacau in the places of Bianca and Jheniffer.

With about 20 minutes, Timão had two more dangerous arrivals. In the first of them, Gabi Portilho received a great launch, cleared the mark and crossed to Adriana, who got the ball badly. In the very next move, Gabi Zanotti received the pass and made the long shot, but Taty got the ball.

The hosts returned to try for the goal, this time with Ary Borges, who made the move from the right and submitted from outside the area, but outside the area. Soon after, Arthur Elias changed three more times: Yasmim, Miriam and Grazi took the place of Juliete, Gabi Portilho and Diany.

With almost 30 minutes, Corinthians finally managed to tie, after a lot of pressure. Gabi Zanotti received the pass from the right and crossed into the area for Adriana. Shirt 16 dominated the ball inside the area and almost lost, but soon recovered, beating Taty Amaro and leaving everything the same at Allianz.

Corinthians began to put even more pressure on the opposing team in search of victory in the final minutes. In a corner kick by Vic Albuquerque, the ball came alive in the area and Gabi Zanotti tried a volley, but the ball passed with danger over the goal.

In the final minutes, Arthur Elias moved twice more and put Poliana and Tarciane in the places of Katiuscia and Pardal. Already entering the extras, Corinthians had an important loss: Gabi Zanotti received the second yellow card and was expelled from the field.

Datasheet of Palmeiras 1 x 1 Corinthians

Competition: São Paulo Women’s Championship

Local: Allianz Parque, So Paulo, SP

Date: September 22, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 3:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Vinicius Furlan

Assistants: Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa and Alex Ang Ribeiro

Goals: and Giovanna Campiolo (own goal) (Palmeiras); Adriana (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Ottilia (Palm trees); Sparrow and Gabi Zanotti (Corinthians)

Red card: Gabi Zanotti (Corinthians)

PALM TREES: Taty Amaro; Bruna Caldern, Tainara, Julia Bianchi, Camilinha, Rafa Andrade, Maria Alves, Duda Santos, Carol Baiana, Ottilia and Ch (Ary Borges).

CORINTHIANS: Kemelli; Katiuscia (Poliana), Giovanna Campiolo, Sparrow (Tarciane), Juliete (Yasmim), Gabi Zanotti, Diany (Victria Albuquerque) (Grazi), Bianca Gomes, Gabi Portilho (Miri), Jheniffer (Cocoa) and Adriana.

Technician: Arthur Elias

