Corinthians makes an agreement with CET and pays a million dollar debt in 150 months

The legal departments of Corinthians and Companhia de Engenharia de Traffic reached an agreement for the settlement of an amount of R$ 13,695,475.87. The portal My Timon had access to the terms of the agreement that have already been ratified by judge Emílio Migliano Neto, of the 7th Public Finance Court of São Paulo.

Corinthians pledged to pay the amount in 150 monthly and successive installments of R$ 91,303.17, corrected by SELIC, with expiration of the first in

next September 30th and the last one in March 2034. The club will have five different presidents in the period, including Duilio Monteiro Alves.

According to the agreement between the parties, the non-payment of the debt on the above dates will result in a late payment fine of 0.33% per day of delay on the amount of the installment due and not paid (up to a limit of 20%). If the delay reaches 90 days, it will imply the early maturity of the installments and also a 10% fine on the total open debt, without prejudice to the interest of 1% per month and monetary correction by the TJSP index, counted from the date of default, in addition to legal fees set at 10% of the total debt amount.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to the R$ 13,695,475.87 of the agreement, Corinthians has already blocked the amount of R$ 734,331.39 from its checking accounts. In other words, Corinthians’ total debt with CET, then, is R$ 14,429,807.26. This, of course, is that all installments are normally honored by the club until March 2034 and no new interest and fines are injected.

Understand the process

The Traffic Engineering Company’s lawsuit against Corinthians was initiated in court in 2016. That’s when the club started to be charged for traffic operation services performed by CET on match days.

The company alleges that, between March 2006 and October 2015, the club failed to comply with municipal law 14,072, which authorizes the charging of operating costs of the road system resulting from the holding of events.

It is worth remembering that, in 2019, the parties agreed to pay R$9.7 million in 100 installments. The CET, however, claimed that Corinthians complied with only six installments, charged the debt with interest and a fine. The total amount is now R$ 14,429,807.26.

