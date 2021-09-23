Corinthians makes official renewal of Fábio Santos with salary increase | corinthians

Corinthians made official at the CBF the new contract of left-back Fábio Santos, 36, who had a link with Timão until December 31st.

The new contract, already published in the Daily Newsletter, is valid until the end of 2022. The record also points to a “salary change”, since the player received a raise from the board.

The renovation was underway since August, as shown by the ge. A meeting between the board and businessman Álvaro Serdeira at CT Joaquim Grava left the agreement “practically certain”.

Absolute title holder with Sylvinho, Fábio Santos has been in a long streak in the team, with 14 straight games. He’s already turned 31 this season. Official penalty shooter, accumulates three goals.

Meanwhile, the coaching staff prepares 20-year-old Lucas Piton to be his future replacement.

