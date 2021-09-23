Corinthians renews Fbio Santos contract

Corinthians agreed to renew left-back Fábio Santos’ contract. The 36-year-old player had a contract only until December 31, 2021. The new registration, which also includes a salary increase, has already been registered in the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) Daily Bulletin (BID).

Timão confirmed the extension of the contract shortly after the publication of the article. Fábio Santos signed the new bond valid until December 31, 2022.

The renewal had already been aligned between the club and the player’s manager, Álvaro Serdeira, at the beginning of last month. The side himself had spoken openly about the matter, back in August, when he stated at a press conference that if the club wanted his stay, he would stay. On the occasion, Fábio Santos also spoke about how much time he still intends to play in football.

“I don’t know how much longer I’m going to play, if for a year or two I want to enjoy those last few years. Helping the kids, helping Corinthians in some way, what he did in my career. To be able to close in a nice way,” said the full-back.

Fábio arrived at Corinthians for the first time in 2011, when he came to the club to be Roberto Carlos’ reserve. The player, however, conquered his space little by little and, after the termination of Roberto Carlos, Fábio Santos took over the starting position of the Parque São Jorge team.

In his first spell at Timão, between 2011 and 2015, Fábio Santos played in 214 games and scored 14 goals. It was during this period that he won all six titles he has had with the club so far. There were two Brazilians (2011 and 2015), Libertadores and Mundial (2012), Paulistão and Recopa (2013).

The player left the team alvinegra in 2015 to defend Cruz Azul, from Mexico. After a year, the lateral returned to Brazilian football to defend Atlético-MG, where he stayed until October 2020, before returning to Corinthians.

So far, in his second spell at Timão, Fábio Santos has played 51 matches and scored six goals. In all, there are 265 games and 20 goals scored.

