Corinthians renews with Fábio Santos and full-back has salary increase

This Wednesday (22), Corinthians renewed a contract with full-back Fábio Santos, who also had a salary increase

Left-back Fábio Santos, 36, has renewed his contract with the Corinthians. The club has already made official the new link in the CBF, in the IDB – Daily Newsletter, which lasted until December 31, 2022.

According to the record, the player received a “salary change”, an increase from the board. According to Globoesporte.com, Fábio Santos’ renewal had been discussed with Timão since August.

The full-back has a guaranteed starting place in Sylvinho’s team and already has 14 games in a row, totaling 31 in the season. Fábio Santos is also the team’s official penalty kick taker and has already scored three goals this season.

For the future, the coaching staff and the club are preparing the young Lucas Piton, aged 20, to be his replacement. Fábio Santos returns to the field with Timão on Saturday, September 25, at 7 pm, at Derbi, which takes place at Neo Química Arena.