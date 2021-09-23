Corinthians will pay R$ 13.7 million in debt with CET in 150 installments

Corinthians follows its routine of legal agreements and reached another one this week. This time the settlement was a debt to the CET (Traffic Engineering Company) for the traffic operation service on match days. In the agreement, the club agreed to settle the debt of R$ 13,695,475.87 in 150 installments. The information was given by Meu Timão and confirmed by LANCE!.

This is the third time that the parties reach an agreement for this debt, and the first two were not complied with by Timão in 2018 and 2019, which caused a substantial increase in the value over the past few years due to the increase interest, corrections, fines and fees.

The new agreement provides for Corinthians to pay the nearly R$ 13.7 million in 150 installments of R$ 91,303.17. Thus, if everything is correctly fulfilled by the club, the last payment should only be made in March 2034.

If these installments are not paid, this will result in a fine of 0.33% per day of delay on the amount due, with a limit of 20% being established. In case the default reaches 90 days, the installments will be paid in advance, with a 10% fine on the total debt, in addition to corrections and fees due to the new execution of the agreement.

It is worth noting that the debt, at its beginning in 2016, was R$ 3,277,099.98, relating to 313 club events in which CET worked and was not remunerated for organizing traffic in the surroundings of Parque São Jorge.