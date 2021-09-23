Cosern disables ‘cat’ power in concert hall in the South Zone of Natal | large northern river

A clandestine power connection was deactivated at a concert hall located on Avenida Engenheiro Roberto Freire, in Ponta Negra, in the South Zone of Natal. Technical teams from Neoenergia Cosern went to the scene, with the support of the Civil Police, and identified the “cat”. According to the company, the establishment diverted energy through meter fraud.

The person in charge of the site was taken by the police to the Civil Police General Precinct to testify.

The company highlighted that the energy cat is a crime provided for in article 155 of the Penal Code and the sentence for the person responsible for the fraud can reach eight years in prison. He also recalled that, in addition to being a crime, it represents a risk of death to those who do it and to those who are close to it, and that the clandestine connection also causes disturbances in the region’s energy supply and can cause the burning of neighbors’ household appliances.

“Fraud is when the consumer is already a customer of the distributor and manipulates the energy meter in order to reduce billed consumption”, explains Gilmar Mikeias, the company’s Revenue Recovery Manager.

In the first half of 2021, 24,251 inspections were carried out, 2,354 irregularities were identified (amongst fraud and measurement defects) and six people were arrested by the police throughout the state.

The company recovered 12.5 million kWh of energy with the so-called “Operation Sweep” in this period. This volume would be enough to supply, for a month, a municipality the size of São Gonçalo do Amarante, in the metropolitan region of Natal, for example, or nearly 82 thousand consumer units.

Among the cases that drew attention, 40 clandestine power connections were deactivated at Ceasa, in Natal, in February; and an amusement park in Parnamirim was fined twice in six months for clandestine use of electricity, putting the safety of patrons at risk.