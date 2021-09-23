Couple has sex on reality show and gets fine of R$ 111 thousand

The new episode of Netflix’s “Playing with Fire: Latin America” reality show was marked by a hot night between contestants Nico and Flor. They couldn’t resist sexual temptations and that’s why they made all participants lose a large part of the prize.

Nico and Flor were chosen to enter the most luxurious room in the program and were supposed to avoid any physical contact. But they enjoyed the night together and had sex.

“There were kisses, oral sex from Flor to Nico, and oral sex from Nico to Flor. Coitus and other sexual situations that I didn’t know were possible,” said Lana, the program’s artificial intelligence.

The total prize is $100,000 (BRL 530,000), but this breaking of the rule resulted in a penalty of $21,000 (BRL 111,000). Along with other punishments, this edition’s prize dropped to $32,000 (BRL 170,000).

The program showed that another couple, Lilian and Joel, have already had sex on the reality show. According to Lana, they turned the suite into “Sodom and Gomorrah” – a reference to cities that, according to the Bible, were devastated by the sins committed by the inhabitants.

The reality show also featured the departures of Manuel and Dadvian, as well as the entrances of Clovis and Jessica. And there was a tense situation in which Carolina became jealous of Israel for getting closer to Daiana.

