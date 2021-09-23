Couple shocks with sexual position and gets fine

Two couples were put to the ultimate test in “Playing with Fire: Latin America,” but ended up not resisting a night in their private suite on the new episodes of the Netflix reality show, which were released today. The pairs enjoyed a sex marathon in the most luxurious room on the show, and made all participants lose a good part of the $100,000 prize pool (more than R$530,000).

Image: UOL Art

Nico and Flor were one of the couples chosen to strengthen their relationship. They should overcome temptation by avoiding any exchange of physical contact. What did not happen. The two made the most of the opportunity. The temperature got so hot that it short-circuited Lana, the virtual assistant who monitors every couple on the show.

Flor and Nico enjoy party in ‘Playing with Fire: Latin America’ Image: Reproduction/Netflix

“Now I understand what it’s like to melt after an intense night,” said the virtual coach, who needed to be reconfigured. Lana works as a kind of artificial intelligence in “Playing with Fire”, and it’s up to her to determine the rules to be followed by the participants.

In detail, Lana warned that the pair had committed several violations. And even she, with in-depth knowledge about romantic relationships, admitted surprise by Nico and Flor’s creativity at the time of sex.

There were kisses, oral sex from Flor to Nico and oral sex from Nico to Flor. Coitus and other sexual situations I didn’t know were possible.

For the night of intense pleasure, the two received a fine of US$ 21,000, which corresponds to more than R$ 111,000. Flor tried to justify herself, saying that it was impossible not to give in to carnal desire: “How would I resist eggplant?”

Adding these and other infractions, the prize balance was updated to US$ 32 thousand, or almost R$ 170 thousand.

Suite becomes “Sodom and Gomorrah”

Despite the biggest infraction committed so far in “Playing with Fire Latino” by Flor and Nico, they were not the ones who opened the reality show suite. Who opened the room was the couple Joel and Lilian.

Mexicans Lilian and Joel participate in ‘Playing with Fire: Latin America’ Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“Lilian turns me on. My boner goes from one to a thousand in seconds,” said Joel.

The pair also couldn’t hold back. For kissing, caressing, oral sex and the sex itself, they ended up losing US$ 18 thousand (more than R$ 95 thousand) of the prize. The program’s narrator also used a reference to a biblical event when defining the size of the damage:

Now we know they turned the suite into Sodom and Gomorrah — Lana, ‘Playing with Fire’ virtual assistant

According to the biblical text of the book of Genesis, the two cities were destroyed by God due to the sins of their inhabitants.

The new episodes were also marked by the eliminations of Manuela and Dadvian, who could not establish a deeper relationship, and entry of newcomers Clovis and Jessica. Tense situations were also experienced by the coexistence, such as Carolina’s jealousy when seeing the approximation between her affair, Israel, and Daiana.

The next chapters of “Playing with Fire: Latin America” ​​will be released in a week.