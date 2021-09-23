Covid-19: Camaquã confirms seven new cases of the disease

This Wednesday, September 22, Camaquã had seven new confirmed cases of Covid-19. The data brought new increases in active Covid-19 cases, which are now 34.

To date, the city has had a total of 7,756 confirmed cases and 7,571 patients recovered from the disease.

There are currently 55 patients with symptoms of the disease being monitored.

There were 150 deaths related to the disease. Click here and check out today’s newsletter.

Regarding hospitalized patients, the city has three beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Nossa Senhora Aparecida and two in clinical beds.

Vaccination

The city of Camaquã started a new stage of vaccination against Covid-19 this Wednesday, September 22nd. The population aged 16 or over without comorbidities is now immunized.

The application of the first dose of the immunizing agent is applied at the Viégas Immunization Center, located next to the Urban Social Center. This Thursday, September 23, the hours are extended from 8:30 am to 9 pm.

The application of the second dose for those who received the immunization from Fiocruz/AstraZeneca, will be for those who made the first dose until the 3rd of July.

Pfizer’s vaccine will be applied to those who were immunized with the first dose by July 20th.

The Butantan/CoronaVac vaccine follows the predetermined date on the vaccine card, with the date written in pencil.