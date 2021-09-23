Covid-19: why nearly 250 million vaccines can go to waste | Vaccines

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, will lead a summit this Wednesday (22), in which he will ask world leaders to commit to vaccinate against Covid 70% of the global population by September of next year.

But research shows that rich countries still have surpluses of vaccines, much of which could end up going to waste soon, while some countries still haven’t vaccinated even 2% of their population.

Embarking for Iran a few months ago, Bahar was excited to see her father for the first time in four years.

Why is it possible to get Covid even if vaccinated, like Minister Queiroga

CoronaVac: what happens to someone who took a dose from a prohibited batch? see what is known

She had no idea the coronavirus was about to destroy the country — and her family — in a second deadly wave. The first to die was a family friend, who was preparing for her son’s wedding when she fell ill.

Then came her father’s uncle and an elderly aunt. Bahar was desperately worried about her grandmother, who had only had one dose of the vaccine and was still waiting for the second.

Bahar is 20 years old and lives in the US, where she was vaccinated in April.

Biden announces donation of 500 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer

Though she knew she was somehow protected, she spent the last days of her trip to Iran cloistered in her father’s house, worried about who the virus might strike next. Few members of his family have been vaccinated, as there are few stocks of immunizers in Iran.

Soon after returning to the US, she discovered that her father was ill. She was far away and was terrified. “It’s like a survivor’s guilt,” she says. “I left Iran totally fine, completely healthy just because I got two shots of the Pfizer vaccine.” Your father eventually recovered, but many older relatives did not. “I felt really guilty knowing that.”

This imbalance in the supply of vaccines generates staggering statistics. Just over half the world has yet to receive a dose of covid-19 vaccine.

According to Human Rights Watch, 75% of covid’s vaccines went to ten countries. The Economist Intelligence Unit has calculated that half of all vaccines made so far have gone to 15% of the world’s population, with the richest countries administering 100 times more vaccines than the poorest.

In June, G7 members — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US — pledged to donate a billion doses to poor countries next year.

“I smiled when I saw it,” said Agathe Demarais, lead author of a recent report on global vaccine supply in the Economist Intelligence Unit and a former diplomat. “I used to see that a lot. You know it’s never going to happen.”

The UK has promised 100 million doses but has so far donated just under nine million. President Biden has pledged 580 million, of which the US has delivered 140 million so far. And the EU bloc has promised 250 million doses by the end of the year – it has sent around 8% of them.

Like many middle-income countries, Iran has purchased vaccines from Covax, the WHO-backed global scheme to distribute doses where they are most needed. Covax buys and then sells vaccines at low cost to middle-income countries — and donates to poor countries.

But Covax faced a major supply problem. The scheme planned to distribute two billion doses by 2021, most of them coming from a facility in India, but when a second wave of infections hit India in May, the local government banned the export.

Since then, Covax has had doses donated by rich countries. And the offer has been growing slowly. Some of the recipient countries have not yet vaccinated 2% of their population.

“Currently doses tend to be shared in small volumes, in the short term and with shorter expiration dates than ideal — which creates a major logistical challenge to allocate and deliver them to countries capable of absorbing them”, says Aurelia Nguyen, managing director of the Covax Installation.

This is not a global supply problem. Rich countries have accumulated surpluses of vaccines, according to Airfinity, a scientific analysis company that researches the global supply of vaccines. Vaccine manufacturers are producing 1.5 billion doses a month. By the end of the year, they will have produced 11 billion doses.

“They’re producing a huge number of doses. This has grown enormously in the last three or four months,” says Matt Linley, chief researcher at Airfinity.

The richest countries in the world may have 1.2 billion doses they don’t need — even if they start administering boosters.

How the vaccine works and why booster is needed in the elderly

One-fifth of those doses — 241 million vaccines — are in danger of going to waste if they aren’t donated very soon. It is likely that the poorest countries will not be able to receive these vaccines unless they are still at least two months before their expiration date.

“I don’t necessarily think rich countries are greedy. It’s more because they didn’t know which vaccines would work,” Linley says. “So they had to buy several of them.”

With its latest research, Airfinity hopes to show governments that there is already a good global supply of vaccines and that they don’t need to keep surpluses. Instead, they can donate what they don’t need now and be assured that more doses will be produced in the coming months.

“They don’t want to be taken by surprise,” says Agathe Demarais. “It’s also about internal political pressure because part of the electorate would probably not want to see vaccines being donated if there is a sense that they are still needed domestically.”

The UK government claims it has no stock of vaccines and has made an agreement with Australia to share four million doses, which will be returned from Australia’s own allocation by the end of the year.

“Vaccine supplies and deliveries have been carefully managed in the UK to offer all those who can receive them the opportunity to be vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Welfare.

Aurélia Nguyen, from Covax, says that it is not just governments that need to act. “We also need manufacturers to live up to their public commitments to Covax and prioritize us over bilateral agreements with nations that already have enough doses.”

“If global vaccine manufacturers are producing 1.5 billion doses every month, the question you have to ask is, why are so few doses reaching poor countries? Where Covax needs more doses, governments should switch between place in the queue so we can get the doses we ordered before.

For Bahar and his family, these doses are not just numbers. They are real lives, friends and family. Every day, she hears new stories of someone who has died.

When friends at university said they didn’t want to be vaccinated, she tried to argue with them. But now she can’t do it anymore. It’s very disturbing.