Covid CPI hears this Thursday businessman suspected of involvement in the Covaxin case | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI hears this Thursday (23) businessman Danilo Trento, suspected of having participated in negotiations for the purchase of tests and the Indian vaccine Covaxin, whose contract was brokered by Precise Medicines.

Need participated in the negotiation between the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech, manufacturer of the Covaxin vaccine, and the Ministry of Health. The company never disclosed details of the contract, including the amount it would collect as a Brazilian representative in the negotiation.

Covaxin’s purchase contract provided for a disbursement of R$1.6 billion for 20 million doses, but it was terminated after a series of allegations of irregularities, including the finding of fraud in the documents sent by Necessidade.

Danilo Trento obtained from the Supreme Court (STF) the right not to answer questions that could incriminate him.

In the decision, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso prohibited the adoption of any measures restricting rights or depriving freedom due to the businessman’s right to silence.

Covaxin case: understand who’s who in the CPI investigations

‘Involvement’ with Maximian

Author of the summons request, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) says that Danilo Trento is a partner of Primarcial company based in São Paulo and, at the same address as Primares, whose partner is Francisco Maximiano.

“We also received information that Danilo and Maximiano traveled together to India for negotiations around the Covid tests and the Covaxin vaccine”, says the vice president of the CPI in the request for the summons.