CPF can bar Remo fans in Baenão. Understand! | Sport Para | Online Diary

Remo fans count the hours to see the team in the match against Náutico-PE, for the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B. However, one detail will be essential to enter the stadium Evandro Almeida.

Remo starts ticket sales to the public this Wednesday (22)

The ticket for the match next Friday (22) will mark the return of the public to the stadiums and many Azulinos need to be aware of the CPF: it will be essential to have access to Baenão.

In addition to the ticket and the vaccination card against covid-19, the ticket holder will need to show a document with the CPF, as the number will be on the ticket.

“If your name is on the ticket and you sell it (as the money changer does), the CPF will be on the ticket and then access will not be allowed. You will have the CPF of the person who bought the ticket, because if another document appears, entry will be prohibited”, explains Aline Porto, director of Heritage at Clube do Remo.

Aline points out that before the pandemic, the CPF was included in the ticket, but now an inspection will be carried out when entering the stadium.

“Usually it appears on the ticket, the CPF of the person who buys it, in normal games we don’t check it, but now it will be mandatory. If the CPF does not match the ticket, it does not enter”, he reaffirms.

After the members, fans can now buy tickets for the match at the price of R$ 140 at the club’s official stores.