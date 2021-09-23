CPI marks a testimonial by businessman Luciano Hang for Wednesday | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI set this Thursday (23) the testimony of businessman Luciano Hang, owner of Havan, for next Wednesday (29). His summons had already been approved in June, the date was still to be set.

The CPI also approved the summons of Bruna Morato, a lawyer for the health company Prevent Senior.

In this Wednesday’s session (22), the rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), defended that the day of Hang’s testimony should be scheduled immediately.

The businessman is one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s most fervent allies. The CPI wants to further investigate Hang’s involvement in schemes to disseminate false information, in particular false information about ineffective treatments against Covid.

Hang was a subject at the CPI on Wednesday due to investigations into Prevent Senior. The entrepreneur’s mother, Regina Hang, who died in February after complications from Covid, was a client of the health plan. TV Globo report showed that Prevent Senior did not inform the cause of Regina’s death on the death certificate.

Regina’s medical record, which TV Globo had access to, shows that she was admitted to the Hospital Sancta Maggiore, of the Prevent Senior Network, and was medicated with the so-called “Covid kit”. The “Covid kit”, also targeted by the CPI, is made up of ineffective remedies against Covid, even so defended since the beginning of the pandemic by Bolsonaro and allies.

Prevent Senior is being investigated by the CPI for omitting patient deaths in a study conducted by the company in an attempt to attest to the effectiveness of the drugs.

The CPI received a dossier with a series of allegations of irregularities, prepared by doctors and former Prevent physicians.

The document informs that the dissemination of ineffective medicines was the result of an agreement between the Bolsonaro government and Prevent. According to the dossier, the study that omitted the deaths was an offshoot of the agreement.

In testimony to the CPI, the company’s executive director, Pedro Benedito, denied that Prevent had hidden the study participants who died from Covid and received ineffective treatment.

But he admitted that Prevent had instructed doctors to modify, after a few weeks of hospitalization, the diagnostic code (CID) of patients who came in with Covid.