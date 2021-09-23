CPI shows audio of doctor who reported Prevent Senior: Is it a threat?

Covid’s CPI aired today the audio of a conversation between the executive director of the health care provider Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, and the former employee who denounced the health care provider for testing drugs in the so-called “covid kit” on patients .

In the recording, Pedro Batista Júnior asks the man to “go back” and not share data from the Prevent Senior study with journalists — the case was reported by GloboNews. According to the documents, the operator pressured its health professionals to prescribe hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to patients with covid-19, drugs without proven efficacy against the disease.

The dossier, sent by doctors linked to Prevent Senior to the top of the CPI, also points out that some patients mentioned in the study did not even consent to participate in the study. The health operator also concealed deaths of people who took the covid kit to prove the effectiveness of the drugs, the material indicates.

Read the conversation between Pedro Batista Júnior and the former Prevent Senior doctor:

Pedro Batista Júnior: This is very sad for your life. Look what you’ve done to your family.

Ex-doctor: Are you by any chance threatening me?

Pedro Batista Júnior: You exposed yourself in a way that has no turning back, put your life, what you built in check on national television.

Ex-doctor: If I exposed, as you are saying, there is no going back.

Pedro Batista Júnior: There’s still time. The guy is still writing the story.

Ex-doctor: Can I go back with what?

Pedro Batista Júnior: You can say: ‘Look, I was having a bad time and I don’t want it to go on the air’. It’s not a threat, this is advice from anyone who’s stayed with you for the past 7, 8 years.

Ex-doctor: the doctor’s [Anthony] Wong was manipulated not?

Pedro Batista Júnior: It wasn’t covid.

Ex-doctor: What’s on his chart then?

Pedro Batista Júnior: Came in for gastric bleeding, you know that.

The deponent was asked by senators about the death certificate of the physician Anthony Wong, but Pedro Batista Júnior only replied that the CPI will have access to the documentation and “can evaluate”.

He further justified the tone of the conversation with the former Prevent Senior physician: “It’s been a 7-year partnership, he was my partner, hence the intimacy of the audio. He entered the patient’s record, subtracted data, which constitutes a crime, and besides it was still being exposed in a newspaper”.