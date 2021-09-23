Crespo rejects “delay” and explains substitutions in São Paulo’s tie – 22/09/2021

Coach Hernán Crespo did not agree when asked why there was a supposed delay in moving the São Paulo team during the 0-0 draw with América-MG, tonight (22), at Morumbi. The commander recalled the physical condition of the athletes who came from the bench.

The Argentine commander assessed that it did not take him long to change the team and emphasized that caller not ready to play from the start. Crespo fielded Liziero and Marquinhos in the 14th minute of the second half and then added Welington and Calleri in the 37th minute.

“I don’t agree with you on the premise that it took me a while. Unfortunately, you can’t come to training, so you can’t see the physical condition of the caller. Last game he played was in April, five months without playing. He played 15 minutes with us and I Think it’s good not to risk getting injured. He’s not in a position to start, he needs time so he can get back to doing what we expect from him, which is a lot. I don’t agree with the word “delay”. With Marquinhos coming back after 50 days, I clearly can’t expect it to be the same as it was 50 days ago, but he has to get back to playing. We are always behind in difficult physical conditions and we have to be patient so that these players can get back to the top,” he said at a press conference after the match.

For the coach, the lineup with Nestor, Sara, Igor Gomes, Rigoni and Pablo seemed enough in the offensive part to beat Coelho. However, despite the lack of inspiration from the team, Crespo did not opt ​​for Benítez coming from the bench and was asked during the interview about the choice. The Argentine midfielder was widely criticized by the fans in the recent elimination of the Copa do Brasil.

“The squad is not only made with physical conditions, but also with set pieces, defensive and offensive. Pablo was on the field for offensive and defensive solutions. The height of Benítez or Eder does not help that impact. The idea of ​​playing with Sara, Nestor , Igor Gomes, Rigoni and Pablo believed it would be enough in the offensive part to win the game. Evidently it didn’t happen and, as always happens in the press conferences when the team doesn’t win, whoever is on the bench is the best player,” stated Crespo.

The São Paulo Tricolor returns to the field this Saturday (25), at 9 pm, to host Atlético-MG, at Morumbi, for the Brasileirão.