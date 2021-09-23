Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Messi and is the highest paid player in the world; See top-10 | international football

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has regained first place in the list of the highest paid football players in the world according to Forbes magazine. The Portuguese ace surpassed his old rival Lionel Messi (see the list with the top-10 below).

According to Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most popular athletes in the world with more than 500 million followers on social media, should earn 125 million dollars (BRL 667 million) before tax in the 2021/22 season, with 70 million coming from United wages and bonuses.

The rest will come from advertising and partnerships with renowned brands of sports equipment, perfumery, in addition to the ace’s own brand (CR7).

Messi, who topped last year’s list, will receive a total of $110 million in salary and advertising (about R$583 million). Neymar, who signed a new contract until 2025 with PSG in May, is third on the list with total sales of US$95 million (R$503 million).

The 10 highest paid players in world football:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United/Portugal) – $125 million Lionel Messi (PSG/Argentina) – $110 million Neymar (PSG/Brazil) – $95 million Kylian Mbappé (PSG/France) – $43 million Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt) – $41 million Robert Lewandowski (Bayern/Poland) – $35 million Andres Iniesta (Vissel Kobe/Spain) – $35 million Paul Pogba (Man United/France) – $34 million Gareth Bale (Real Madrid/Wales) – $32 million Eden Hazard (Real Madrid/Belgium) – $29 million

