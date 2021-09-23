Cruzeiro confirms delays and explains president’s trip to Spain

Cruzeiro confirmed the pending salary with employees and athletes. The club owes at least two months of salaries to the cast and another four to employees in other areas. The board also explained President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues’ trip to Spain and said that the agent is responsible for all costs.

The club manifested itself through its press office and, without confirming the delay period with the cast, informed that there is a debt to players and other employees.

“It is public knowledge that Cruzeiro has pending issues with its employees. However, the board has been working tirelessly to regularize this situation as soon as possible and maintained recurring dialogues with professionals from all areas,” he informed in a note.

The communication department also explained Sérgio Santos Rodrigues’ trip to Europe. The president went to the continent to follow a module of the FIFA Club Management course.

“About Sérgio Santos Rodrigues’ trip to Europe. The president is paying all the costs out of his own pocket and fulfilling an agenda that includes commitments of interest to Cruzeiro, in addition to following another module of the FIFA Club Management course, in which the manager was one of the few selected executives of Brazilian football”, he clarified.

