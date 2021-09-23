Cruzeiro’s president admits salary delay and wants to keep Luxembourg in the club in 2022 | cruise

Cruzeiro continues with a turbulent moment off the field. The club returned to delaying salaries and sees the list of lawsuits in the Labor Court grow. Club president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues commented on the financial situation and also on the desire to have Vanderlei Luxemburgo for 2022 in an interview for the program 98 Sports, from Radio 98FM.
– The wage situation is complicated, everyone knows. When Luxembourg came, we had help from a partner of ours, who everyone knows. It wasn’t enough to put everything 100% up to date, but it helped a lot. There was still some delay. Anyway, and we continue with this delay. We work, run after it, to bring it up to date, always making it clear that it is the club’s priority – he commented.
The president also stated that the situation involving the pandemic and the club’s debts – in dollars – increased the club’s liabilities. He stressed, however, that today the situation is much better than when he took over Cruzeiro.
In addition, the manager also commented on the desire to have Vanderlei Luxemburgo for the 2022 season, but there is still no definition. In the president’s view, Luxa is the ideal name to command Cruzeiro for the great work he has been doing in 2021.
Luxembourg is doing a great job on Cruzeiro. A 2022 project, we are going to sit down and, obviously, the priority is to talk to him, who is doing a good job at the club, who is well liked in the club, and to understand his wishes, but on our part, that’s for sure. We really like Vanderlei, regardless of what happens, we’ll try to talk to build a project together for next year.
The interview by Sérgio Santos Rodrigues was granted from Spain. Currently, the president of Cruzeiro is in Europe to take a FIFA course. On social networks, he shared a meeting with Emílio Butragueño – former player and sports vice president of the Spanish club. He was criticized after the post, but justified that the trip is also a way of working for the club.
I take a course for FIFA. By the way, I was one of the few Brazilians selected in the whole world to be able to take this course, and this time we had the face-to-face mode in Madrid. It’s a trip that has been booked for a long time. It amazes when it becomes news, even in a nasty way. A trip of a private nature, which I take advantage of to make institutional commitments as well. We end up talking to a lot of people, with businessmen, to put Cruzeiro in a scenario of returning to the credibility it lost a long time ago – he concluded.
