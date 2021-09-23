Cryptocurrency recommended by Felipe Neto drops more than 50% after purchase recommendation

Felipe Neto, one of the most famous youtubers in Brazil, has always been known for expressing his opinions on various subjects in his published videos, including politics and games. Recently, his millions of followers have also started to hear his opinions on cryptocurrencies.

YouTuber has been talking frequently about several cryptocurrencies, including Cardano (ADA), Ripple (XRP) and lesser known ones like Mobox (MBOX), a token related to games and NFT.

Using Binance Smart Chain, MOBOX provides interoperability between NFTs by combining cross-blockchain and platform functionality for NFTs.

According to a tweet from Paradigma Education’s profile, the token that Felipe Neto cited ended up dropping more than 50% after the recommendation.

Source: Twitter/Paradigm Education

According to Paradigma reported, after 20 days after the recommendation of the Brazilian youtuber, the MBOX token lost all its accumulated earnings since its launch.

In the last 30 days, MBOX had risen more than 400% with the promise of being a great platform for games with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the play-to-earn system, just like the market leader, Axie Infinity, but using Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

The price of Mobox this Wednesday is R$ 25.17, which represents a drop of 1% in the last 24 hours. MBOX volume in 24 hours is R$215.70 million, traded on 22 exchanges, the main ones being: Binance (R$108.53M), PancakeSwap V2 (R$42.27M) and Coinbene (R$16, 08M).

The MBOX had accumulated a high and reached R$ 51.28 27 days ago. On Tuesday, the cryptocurrency had a volume of 71% transparent and traded in 41 active markets with its largest trading pairs being USDT (BRL 136.83 million), BNB (BRL 45.24 million) and BUSD (R$24.72 million).

