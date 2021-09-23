Cryptos today: the news that move digital currencies this Thursday (23/09/2021)

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) reacts positively to the opening of markets in Asia after a strong recovery in the shares of the developer Evergrande, which announced an agreement to pay part of its multi-billion dollar debt. The cryptocurrency trades at $44,209 at 7:00 am, up 4.1% in the past 24 hours.

The day is also one of generalized recovery for the 100 main cryptocurrencies in the market, which all dawn on the green this Thursday (23). Ethereum (ETH), for example, surpasses Bitcoin earnings and advances 6.3%, returning to be quoted above US$ 3,000. However, several altcoins are up by more than 20%.

Brazil’s leading experts in cryptocurrencies teach you how to invest better in this asset class. Discover the Cryptoinvestor course.

The highlight is Arweave (AR), a token that feeds the protocol of a blockchain storage service that allows you to keep data “censorship-proof” forever. Up 27.5% on the day, the asset has already accumulated gains of almost 60% in the last month.

Other news that deserve attention include the Brazilian exchange Foxbit, which released free withdrawals in reais; a new domestic mining service; as well as a hacker attack on the Bitcoin.org website, which has existed since the times when Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym of the creator of Bitcoin, was active on the Internet.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:00 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $44,209 +4.1% Ethereum (ETH) $3,130 +6.2% Cardano (ADA) $2.24 +5.1% Binance Coin (BNB) $377 +4.3% XRP (XRP) $0.996 +6.1%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Arweave (AR) $49.73 +27.5% Earth (LUNA) $34.05 +24.6% Cosmos (ATOM) $40.79 +23% Osmosis (OSM) $6.73 +22.5% Avalanche (AVAX) US$ 76.91 +19.9%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 42.25 +3.55% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 55.47 +3.70% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 47.97 +4.83% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 14.85 +5.32% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 11.62 +3.57%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (23):

Foxbit resets withdrawal rate in reais

The cryptocurrency broker Foxbit announced this Wednesday (22) that it will no longer charge fees for withdrawals in reais on its platform. The decision comes on the same day that its competitor Mercado Bitcoin also announced a zero rate for withdrawals.

In addition to cutting the rate, Foxbit said it will now offer instant withdrawal 24 hours a day, with the money falling into the customer’s bank account within five minutes of the withdrawal request.

Find out more by clicking here.

Company launches service that allows you to mine Bitcoin at home

Compass Mining, an American company that acts as a hardware marketplace for Bitcoin mining, announced a new service that allows retail miners to carry out the process in-house.

Called “At-Home Mining”, this service allows customers to mine Bitcoin at home, without having to pay additional hosting setup fees, having an ASIC mining machine (equipment designed for specific functions, in this case, mining) delivered directly to the residence.

Three models are offered: the M31S+, from WhatsMiner, with 78 terahashes per second (TH/s) at a cost of US$ 8,100; the M30S, also from WhatsMiner, with 88 TH/s, costing US$ 9,750; and the S19, from Antminer, with 95 TH/s at US$ 10,400.

The service is only available in the United States for now, but the executive has already announced plans to expand the service to Canada and Europe this year. Delivery forecast is between two to three weeks.

Bitcoin.org website suffers hacker attack

The Bitcoin.org website, an open source project aimed at the development of cryptocurrency registered in 2008, when Satoshi Nakamoto was still active on the networks, suffered a hacker attack in the early hours of Thursday (23) and started to show a bait for deceive visitors.

When opening the homepage, the site showed a pop-up window containing a supposed promotion that distributed Bitcoin. To participate, the interested party only had to send an amount of the cryptocurrency to an address whose QR Code appeared on the screen.

“The Bitcoin Foundation is giving back to the community! We want to honor our users who have helped us over the years. Send Bitcoin to this address, and we’ll send double it back!” read the message already removed from the site.

The scam, known as the giveaway scam, is known in the cryptocurrency community, but it still takes victims. The strategy is the same used by hackers who hacked into celebrity Twitter accounts in 2020 and started requesting cryptocurrency transfers to users with the promise of returning them double.

Access to the Bitcoin.org website has already been normalized, but it is not known whether the scam remained in the air long enough to make victims.

Axie Infinity updates and SLP cryptocurrency back up

The game Axie Infinity today announced an update that changes the table of fees charged to reproduce and create new axies, characters in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT) inspired by Pokémon.

The change aims to balance the required amounts of the Axie Infinity (AXS) token and the Smooth Love Potion (SLP), cryptocurrency given to players. The required value in AXS will be cut in half, from 2 to 1 AXS, and the SLP will be increased according to the number of plays.

According to the developers, the update should help re-establish a certain balance in the game’s economy, generating more demand for the SLP and reflecting on the asset’s price given as payment for those seeking to generate income with Axie Infinity.

The measure was well received and the SLP token reacts with a significant increase of about 25% since the announcement, to US$ 0.0775. Still, it is worth remembering, the price remains 80% below the high of US$ 0.3997 recorded in July. The change to the axies cost table takes effect in less than 24 hours.

(with Bloomberg)

Invest in the most affordable cryptocurrency funds on the market: open a free XP account!

Related