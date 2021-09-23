CSA x Botafogo: where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration

Packaged, the Botafogo visit the CSA this Thursday, at 7 pm, at the Estádio Rei Pelé, in Maceió, for the 25th round of the Serie B. Glorioso comes on a streak of ten wins in 12 matches under the command of the coach Enderson Moreira.

If they get their sixth straight victory this Thursday, Fogão – which has 44 points – will take the vice-leadership of Goiás (45) and stick to leader Coritiba (49), who stumbled in the round. More than that, it will keep the difference of six points to Guarani, fifth place. Even a draw will make Alvinegro move up to second place.

Botafogo will have the return of coach Enderson Moreira, who got four games of suspension in the STJD. On the other hand, you will not be able to count on Pedro Castro and Marco Antonio. Luís Oyama, author of the first goal in the victory over Nautico, and Diego Gonçalves should start playing.

Botafogo Embezzlement

Botafogo lost the wheel Pedro Castro, with a left calf injury, and the attacking midfielder Marco Antonio, with muscle pain. carli and Romildo, both with sprained ankles, remain out of combat. Gatito Fernández, ronald and Hugo are in transition.

Hanging from Botafogo

The goalkeeper has two yellow cards. Diego Loureiro, the defender Kanu and the attackers Diego Gonçalves and Warley. If one of them receives a card this Thursday, he will have to comply with an automatic suspension against the Sampaio Correa, Sunday, at Nilton Santos.

The opponent – ​​CSA

In the middle of the table, the CSA seeks to stray from the relegation zone. The coach Mozart there are no new embezzlements and can promote the return of Renato Caja and Dellatorre to the starting lineup, with Marco Túlio and Nilson quoted to go to the bench.

Retrospect of the confrontation

CSA and Botafogo have already faced each other 11 times, and the advantage is largely white: six wins, four draws and only one defeat. Glorious scored 19 goals and conceded nine. In the shift, Fogão at the Nilton Santos Stadium: 2-0.

Tickets

Decision of the Court of Alagoas released the public presence this Thursday in King Pelé, limited to three thousand people. The CSA will favor the partner-fan, who will be able to pick up tickets at the Member’s Center (Rua Dom Vital, 115 – Farol), from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

To access the stadium, fans must present a vaccination card proving that they took both doses of the vaccine or a single dose against Covid-19. If you have only one dose, it will be necessary to do the antigen test with a negative result.

Where to watch CSA x Botafogo

The match will be broadcast live from SportTV and the pay-per-view channel Premiere. Luiz Carlos Jr. narrates, with comments by Lédio Carmona and Petkovic.

Arbitration

whistle the experienced confrontation Heber Roberto Lopes, from the Santa Catarina Federation, assisted by Alex dos Santos and Éder Alexandre, also from Santa Catarina. The VAR will be headed by Leone Carvalho Rocha and assisted by Eduardo Tomaz de Aquino Valadão, both from the Goiana Federation.

DATASHEET

CSA X BOTAFOGO

Stadium: King Pele

Date-Time: 09/23/2021 – 7:00 pm

Referee: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Éder Alexandre (SC)

VAR: Leone Carvalho Rocha (GO)

Tickets: Access for CSA fan partners

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

CSA: Thiago Rodrigues; Cristovam, Lucão, Matheus Felipe and Ernandes; Yuri, Geovane, Renato Cajá and Gabriel; Iury Castilho and Dellatorre – Technician: Mozart.

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Gilvan and Carlinhos; Barreto, Luís Oyama and Chay; Warley, Rafael Navarro and Diego Gonçalves – Coach: Enderson Moreira.