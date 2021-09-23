Cumbre Vieja: highly toxic gas emitted by volcano expected to reach other countries | World

reproduction Consequences of the eruption of Cumbre Vieja will be felt in other countries

The eruption of Cumbre Vieja, in La Palma, Spain, is expected to impact even countries on the African continent, after the volcano emits large amounts of sulfur dioxide, a highly toxic gas.

The chemical compound should reach part of the Iberian Peninsula, made up of Portugal, Spain and almost the entire length of Morocco and Tunisia, and could reach the coasts of France, Italy, Algeria and Libya, according to the Copernicus satellite system, maintained by the European Union ( HUH).

The colorless gas can irritate the airways when in contact with the human body and even cause breathing difficulties. In some cases, it can also cause irritation to the skin, mucous membranes, coughing and nausea.

The forecast is that sulfur dioxide will be present in the atmosphere next Friday (24), according to a photo published in the official account of the monitoring system. Higher indices of the substance will be observed on the Moroccan Atlantic coast, the Spanish Mediterranean coast, southern Sardinia, northern Sicily and the Tunisian coast.

To a lesser extent, the compound will also be noticed in half of Spain, the south of France, the west coast of Italy, the French island of Corsica and the entire Mediterranean coast of Africa, as well as in the interior of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya.

On Tuesday (21), AEMET (State Meteorological Agency) detected the arrival of sulfur dioxide with peaks of up to 20 parts per billion, up to 400 times above the “normal value” in that area, at an altitude of 2,371 meters , at the Izaña atmospheric research center in Tenerife. A spokesman for the agency said, however, that the quantity “does not pose a health risk” because it is “a specific measure” and because it is “within the limits of good air quality”.

Acid rain

In addition to changes in the air, acid rains are also forecast for the next few hours in the Canary Islands archipelago, where the island of La Palma is located, due to the volcano’s eruption, reported the Spanish AEMET

The agency spokesman Rubén del Campo said that “the possibility of acid rain reaching the north and east of the Canary Islands, which are more mountainous regions, is not yet ruled out”.

The phenomenon must be caused by the high concentration of sulfur dioxide emitted, which can create sulfuric acid in contact with the atmosphere. These rains, however, would be weak and scattered.

— With information from the EFE agency