Dana confirms that Pantoja was first choice against Moreno: “I don’t know if he got hurt…” | combat

Dana White confirmed this Tuesday, at a press conference after another Contender Series event, in Las Vegas, that UFC’s plan A would be to close the fight between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight belt (under 56.7kg) . The fighter from Arraial do Cabo-RJ, however, was not available to fight at UFC 269, on December 11th. It was then up to Pará and former champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

– We would do the fight with Pantoja, but I don’t know if he got hurt… I don’t know, something happened. I can’t remember what happened. So when he got out of the fight, we went with the third one (between Deiveson and Moreno). It was the only thing that made sense. And they both wanted it. Moreno wanted it, Figueiredo wanted it.

No. 3 on the flyweight rankings, Pantoja had taken the title shot after submitting Brandon Royval in August. He asked the Mexican champion for the title dispute, remembering that he had already beaten Moreno twice. A knee injury, however, was what would have prevented the fighter from accepting the duel.

Without Pantoja, the UFC decided to settle the trilogy between Moreno and Deiveson. Their first meeting was in December 2020, at UFC 256, in Las Vegas, when the fight ended in a majority draw. At the time, the Brazilian was punished with a point loss for an illegal kick. They would fight again at UFC 263, in June this year, when Deiveson gave his rival the rematch. Moreno dominated the fight and submitted Deiveson in the third round.

UFC 269

December 11, 2021, in a location to be defined

EVENT CARD (so far):

Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs. Dustin Poirier

Bantamweight: Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno x Deiveson Figueiredo

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Flyweight: Priscilla Pedita x Gillian Robertson

Flyweight: Montana de la Rosa x Maycee Barber

Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Middleweight: André Sergipano vs Dricus Du Plessis

Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Featherweight: Ryan Hall v Darrick Minner