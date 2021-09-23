Dandy Ace arrives on Xbox and Switch on September 28; go behind the scenes

Action exploration game Dandy Ace has been given a console release date. On Xbox One and Nintendo Switch it arrives on September 28th, and available on Xbox Games Pass as well.

And the PS4? Well, according to studio Mad Mimic, the PlayStation version should arrive soon, with a date yet to be revealed.

The console version of Dandy Ace also features additional content, such as new abilities and accessories. For those who own the game on PC, the extras will be included for free on September 28th as well.

The game also features dubbing in Portuguese, with voices from famous YouTubers and Streamers in the country, such as BRKsEdu, Patife, Kalera and Gabi Catuzzo.

Dandy Ace shows the adventure of the magician Dandy, who needs to use special cards to defeat creatures and escape from a dungeon that changes with each game.

A 100% Brazilian game, it spent years in development, and although today there is an obvious comparison with the popular Hades, largely because of the roguelike mechanics, the idea to start was to unite two other successful indie games: Dead Cells and Transistor.

That’s what Dandy Ace game designer Leo Motta told us: “Transistor is all about combining skills [no combate] and that’s one of the foundations of Dandy Ace, along with the roguelike progression seen in Dead Cells.”

Dandy Ace is a mix of Dead Cells and Transistor Image: Disclosure/Mad Mimic

When Hades was announced and entered Early Access at the Epic Games Store, at the end of 2018, Dandy Ace is already in production, so he had little influence on the Brazilian game.

There was even one thing or another [influenciado por Hades] that we thought was really cool and could be put on Dandy Ace, but they were minor things

Although Dandy Ace didn’t go through an Early Access period like Hades, which helped Supergiant’s game achieve the quality it has, Leo says that the tests they did with community and group players were very important for the development. of the game’s Discord.

It was absurd how much these tests helped the production, because it changed the game so much thanks to these feedbacks. The game would be worse without it, no doubt

In this week’s Game Trends podcast, Leo Motta told more of Dandy’s backstage, including the process of creating a roguelike game, and why more and more games are including these loop systems, like Deathloop.

