Dani Moreno is diagnosed with degenerative disease: “Intense pain” – Who

Dani Moreno is diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis (Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

Dani Moreno, 35 years old, was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis and spoke about the subject on social networks, saying that, having discovered the chronic disease early, she will have the chance to prevent serious sequelae that could be more limiting. She stated that the treatment is under way. “So many people take years to find out, I found out in five months [após os primeiros sintomas]. There is still time to prevent many sequels from taking hold,” he told Quem this Wednesday morning (22).

When talking about the illness, the actress, remembered for roles like Aisha de Save Jorge (Globo, 2012) and Sapphire of Accomplices of a Rescue (SBT, 2015), said: “It is a severe degenerative autoimmune disease. A type of inflammation that affects connective tissues, characterized by inflammation of spinal joints and large joints such as hips, shoulders and other regions. It causes severe pain. at rest, also known as the pain of death”.

Dani stated that the first signs manifested when she was still a child, “I am displeased to know you so intimately, EA. You have been showing signs that you have been around since I was very young. Various and repeated inflammations and infections; difficulty; difficulty on feeling good with some foods, especially gluten; overwhelming tiredness for no reason or for what; pains that choked my neck to the point of putting a cervical collar at age 7. How would we know? Grandmother to mother and mother to daughter? At least I gained time. I received the diagnosis early and I have the chance to prevent serious sequelae that would limit me at an older age,” he said.

Dani Moreno is 35 years old and treats a chronic disease with the help of the SUS (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

According to Dani, she lives with body aches. “The pain wakes me up, it only goes away when I exercise. I always asked for a reason to wake up early and exercise, but I think I wished it a little wrong (laughs)”, she said, who has an orthopedist and rheumatologist for follow-up. the treatment.

The actress, who this year participated in the soap opera Genesis, at Record, also took the opportunity to praise the Unified Health System (SUS). “The next step is to take the immunosuppressive injections. They cost more than 10,000 each. I need two a month. And who will save me? It’s SUS itself. Since you’re here, EA [espondilite anquilosante], I get you to dance to my music, because I’m not the type to let himself be dominated by absolutely nothing. I will take advantage of your eternal stay to know me deeply, get in total and absolute contact with me and dominate my body and mind. I forbid you to feel that you control me.”

Married to actor José Trassi, Dani said she doesn’t want to waste time with everyday complaints. “Suddenly, my parents are gone. All of a sudden, I woke up with a disease that has no cure. Suddenly, life passes and here we are, allowing ourselves the luxury of wasting time complaining about it. I don’t know what its reality is, but I ask you to love yourself and take care of yourself as much as you can. And love yours too. Every day and always.”

Dani Moreno became known nationally by playing Aisha in the soap opera Salve Jorge (Globo, 2012) (Photo: Estevam Avellar/TV Globo)

As the villain Safira, Dani Moreno starred with Diego Montez in the soap opera Cúmplices de um Resgate (SBT, 2015) (Photo: Divulgação/SBT)

Dani Moreno featured as Hurricane in the soap opera Topíssima (Record, 2018) (Photo: Blad Meneghel/Record TV)