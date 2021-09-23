Daniel Alves’s stafe makes a counterproposal, and Fluminense tries to close the contract on Thursday

O Fluminense is closer to signing right-back Daniel Alves. After submit an official proposal on Monday, Tricolor received a counterproposal from the player’s staff, will respond and hopes to settle the details to close this Thursday. The information was initially given by the “ge” and confirmed by the THROW!.

At the club, employees are already on notice for a possible official announcement. If there is a common denominator, the Flu will run to register the athlete in the Brazilian Championship until this Friday, deadline. As he played only six games for São Paulo, Daniel Alves can still play for another club in the same competition.

>Check out the complete Brasileirão table



Fluminense was practically alone in the business between Brazilian clubs, since conversations with Flamengo and Athletico-PR have cooled off in recent days. Without being able to pay big salaries, Tricolor bets on more contract time and a project to seduce the athlete, Olympic champion this year.

Since arriving in São Paulo in 2019, Daniel Alves has not repeated the good performances he had throughout his career and ended up receiving criticism from the fans, especially due to the high salary of around R$ 1.5 million (along with image rights). There were 95 games, with ten goals scored, in addition to 14 assists. He won the Campeonato Paulista, but was injured in the second game of the decision.

Even so, Daniel Alves is seen as a player who can raise the level of the squad, both on the field and off it. Flu bets on the mix between the most experienced and the youngest precisely because it has many boys from the base, as is the case of Calegari, 19 years old. Samuel Xavier is the current holder of the position.