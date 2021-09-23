Daniela Mercury talks about politics live and makes Ivete Sangalo uncomfortable

Ivete Sangalo and Daniela Mercury
Ivete Sangalo and Daniela Mercury (Photo: Reproduction/Multishow)

Daniela Mercury was one of the guests of the program ‘Música Boa Ao Vivo’, last Tuesday (21). In addition to singing, the artist took a moment to talk about politics, defend democracy and criticize Bolsonaro’s current government. However, the famous ended up leaving the presenter Ivete Sangalo visibly ‘unfunny’ when touching the subject.

“Free, and to free, bring energy of democracy, of love.”, said Daniela. Ivete then added: “Freeing us from what is not ours, this is not ours”.

Then, Mercury followed with its positioning, being cut a few times by Ivete, who tried to close the matter on politics.

“We need to free ourselves and give strength to the 80% of the population who love democracy and believe in it. Freedom, fraternity, democracy”, continued the singer. “We want democracy inside our house, we want it on the street, we want it with each other”, Sangalo pointed out.

Tireless, Daniela Mercury continued with her speech and he needled the fact that Bolsonaro had suggested, in recent months, the printed vote in Brazil.

“We want an electronic voting machine too, we want democracy and an electronic voting machine because we trust the electronic voting machine. We also want the powers to remain structured”, shot the famous. Ivete, in turn, She dropped the subject and asked Daniela to sing a song with her.

Internet users’ reactions

At the Twitter, netizens quickly pointed out Ivete Sangalo’s discomfort with the political positioning of Daniela Mercury.

Despite the criticism, some internet users also defended Ivete Sangalo:

Henrique Souza

