Daniela Mercury talks about politics live and makes Ivete Sangalo uncomfortable

Daniela Mercury was one of the guests of the program ‘Música Boa Ao Vivo’, last Tuesday (21). In addition to singing, the artist took a moment to talk about politics, defend democracy and criticize Bolsonaro’s current government. However, the famous ended up leaving the presenter Ivete Sangalo visibly ‘unfunny’ when touching the subject.

“Free, and to free, bring energy of democracy, of love.”, said Daniela. Ivete then added: “Freeing us from what is not ours, this is not ours”.

Then, Mercury followed with its positioning, being cut a few times by Ivete, who tried to close the matter on politics.

“We need to free ourselves and give strength to the 80% of the population who love democracy and believe in it. Freedom, fraternity, democracy”, continued the singer. “We want democracy inside our house, we want it on the street, we want it with each other”, Sangalo pointed out.

Tireless, Daniela Mercury continued with her speech and he needled the fact that Bolsonaro had suggested, in recent months, the printed vote in Brazil.

“We want an electronic voting machine too, we want democracy and an electronic voting machine because we trust the electronic voting machine. We also want the powers to remain structured”, shot the famous. Ivete, in turn, She dropped the subject and asked Daniela to sing a song with her.

Internet users’ reactions

At the Twitter, netizens quickly pointed out Ivete Sangalo’s discomfort with the political positioning of Daniela Mercury.

Daniela Mercury: “We are 80% who love democracy”

Ivete: “Everyone loves”

Daniela Mercury: “It’s everything we want”

Ivete: “We want democracy inside our house”

Daniela Mercury: “With an electronic ballot box”

Ivete: “Shall we sing?” Lisa to position herself, as always. https://t.co/cKJ1BKBNFr — Paulo Pacheco (@ppacheco1) September 22, 2021

What a wonderful discomfort kkkkkk the other running away from the political issue all the time and Daniela sticking her finger in the wound, Daniela I love you! pic.twitter.com/BlkhmzihE9 — Try Again (@RodolphoCorreia) September 22, 2021

the ivete scared to death of daniela mercury throws a “out of bolsonaro” and she has to say whether she supports it or not pic.twitter.com/QXsvxkm9JR — alyson (@stranwberryes) September 22, 2021

Despite the criticism, some internet users also defended Ivete Sangalo:

As Ivete was running away from the subject people, the cat even got one in spite of you. You who do not accept the cat not taking a stand (when you want to) and when you say something you say that she is changing the subject. Make up your mind! Make up your mind! https://t.co/jUA33EzAZV — well bubu (@paulorcardoss) September 22, 2021

Guys, you guys lose your hand too much. Ivete is the show’s host, she can’t let it turn into political debate. Did you want her to be screaming OUT BOLSONARO? I thought she had a nice waistline. Real life is not twitter not puppy https://t.co/SeP7FhP7WE — afropathy (@SueTayne) September 22, 2021