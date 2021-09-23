Danilo Avelar talks about ‘conquering’ people and asks for a second chance at Corinthians

Close to seeing his racist act complete three months, Danilo Avelar, who is in physical transition after recovering from a knee injury suffered in October 2020, made it clear that he intends to return to playing for Corinthians.

“Look, Plan A is to stay with Corinthians and Plan B is to try to stay with Corinthians. I have always made this very clear. I will spare no effort to stay, however, I have to respect certain decisions, in case that doesn’t happen. I have a contract until next year and I hope to fulfill it perfectly and extend it even longer, because I don’t see myself anywhere else. However, I have to be professional,” he said in an interview with Sports Gazette.

“If, by force majeure, this happens (to continue at Corinthians), God will guide my next steps, but I’m convinced, I’m sure, that there are a lot of people waiting for me on the field, I know that. And there are a lot of people who don’t want me on the field, but these people I’ll win, somehow“, he completed shortly thereafter.

For this to happen this season, however, the player must be registered by next Friday, September 24th, the deadline for changes in the list of registered players in Brasileirão. Avelar showed confidence in having his name regularized by the club.

“No doubt. No wonder I was looking to evolve. I repeat, my first concern was… I had to evolve as a person, I had to evolve as a human being, because it wouldn’t do any good for me to look good the following week just to secure my job. I don’t think this will change the world, it won’t change the country and it won’t change me. So, I had to remain silent, put my feet on the ground and look for information, look for the fact and understand, in fact,” said the athlete.

“Parallel to this, I continued to recover normally, I’m training normally, there are many internal question marks, and that’s up to them. I’m an employee of the club, I love this club, I always made it clear my passion for the club, my desire to play here, I made my dream come true and I hope to keep my dream always active,” he analyzed.

On the other hand, the defender revealed that he has not yet had any direct indication, whether of stay or departure, coming from Corinthians. Even so, Avelar guaranteed that he is still training and waiting for the list of entries.

“We haven’t had it yet, because the routine there is so intense, with training, everything, traveling, that we haven’t sat down to talk. I’m training, I’m recovering and I need to, even by contractual law, when an athlete is injured playing for a club, he has to come back 100% to make a decision, so I’m in this phase of recovery from an injury that is very serious, which requires a lot of time, patience and calm. So, I’m already training really hard, without pain and, maybe, this conversation could be as soon as possible, precisely because of what you mentioned, of having the list on Friday”, said Avelar.

On the occasion of the controversy for injury, which will complete three months this Thursday, Corinthians stated that it was “in contact with the athlete Danilo Avelar and his representatives in order to discuss and formalize the appropriate measures to end the relationship”, before declare that it repudiates any manifestation of racist connotation.

