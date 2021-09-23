David Luiz makes a good impression on his debut and has an immediate connection with the Flamengo fans | Flamengo

Debuting for Flamengo in a Libertadores semifinal, with the Maracanã full, was a test of fire that David Luiz passed with authority. Title holder in the victory over Barcelona, ​​the defender left a good impression in his first contact with the fans, in a relationship that follows a honeymoon.

The entire context of hiring David Luiz, with the right to campaigns on the Internet, already gave an idea of ​​how fans were willing to embrace the defender. At Maracanã, this was confirmed: the name of the 23 shirt was one of the most shouted in the squad’s announcement.

1 of 2 Flamengo’s David Luiz in action against Barcelona: defender made good debut — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL Flamengo’s David Luiz in action against Barcelona: defender made a good debut — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL

David Luiz responded in the field. Even without so much rapport with the team, and with a nervous start to the team, the defender was important in helping his teammates to stabilize on the field.

With Barcelona abusing long shots, David played a leading role. He won most of the shots at the top and helped to neutralize the Ecuadorians’ bids. Gradually, with Flamengo in advantage and more comfortable on the field, the defender started to help more in the ball, with good shots, mainly for Bruno Henrique.

David Luiz’s numbers in the match:

2 submissions

4 hits

29 passes right

2 committed faults

1 disarm

2 of 2 David Luiz helped the team out playing on the ground — Photo: André Durão David Luiz helped the team out playing on the ground — Photo: André Durão

In the second half, David Luiz had a very important participation. In a new set-piece blitz by Barcelona, ​​the defender, even unbalanced, even threw himself on the ground to block a submission in the area.

More comfortable on the field, David launched more on the attack. At one point, he even tried for a pass without looking, but ended up missing. With Barcelona far behind, defensive tasks became rarer.

Still not being 100% in shape, David Luiz was substituted 12 minutes into the second half by Léo Pereira. Upon leaving the field, he was once again applauded by the fans and returned the affection. The defender’s substitute, by the way, got into trouble at the end of the game, when he was sent off after elbowing an opponent.

Now, it’s up to the red-black reinforcement to increase the pace of the game and improve the rapport with teammates. The first impression left at Maracanã was good, and the duo with Rodrigo Caio in defense looks promising.

David Luiz and Flamengo’s next challenge takes place on Sunday. The team faces América-MG, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship, at 11 am (GMT), in Belo Horizonte.